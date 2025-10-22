First Community Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results and Cash Dividend

Highlights for Third Quarter of 2025

Net income of $5.192 million during the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 34.5% year-over-year and flat on a linked quarter basis. Net income, excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses, of $5.630 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 45.8% year-over-year and 5.0% on a linked quarter basis.

Diluted EPS of $0.67 per common share for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 34.0% year-over-year and flat on a linked quarter basis. Diluted EPS per common share, excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses, of $0.72, an increase of 44.0% year-over-year and 4.3% on a linked quarter basis.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 of $14.375 million, a 47.8% increase over the same time period in 2024. Net income, excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses, of $14.991 million for the first nine months of 2025, a 54.2% increase over the same time period in 2024.

Diluted EPS of $1.85 per common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 46.8% over the same time period in 2024. Diluted EPS per common share for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses, of $1.93, an increase of 53.2% over the same time period in 2024.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.27% with margin expansion of six basis points during the third quarter of 2025. This is the sixth consecutive quarter of margin expansion.

Total loans increased during the third quarter of 2025 by $19.3 million, a 6.1% annualized growth rate. Year-to-date through September 30, 2025, total loans increased $58.8 million, a 6.4% annualized growth rate.

Total deposits increased during the third quarter of 2025 by $17.1 million, an annualized growth rate of 3.9%. Year-to-date through September 30, 2025, total deposits increased $95.3 million, a 7.6% annualized growth rate. Customer deposits (total deposits excluding brokered CDs) increased during the third quarter of 2025 by $27.6 million, a 6.3% annualized growth rate.

Assets under management (AUM) were a record $1.103 billion at September 30, 2025, a 19.1 % increase year-to-date through September 30, 2025. Investment advisory revenue was $1.862 million during the third quarter of 2025.

Mortgage line of business total production was $51.6 million during the third quarter of 2025 with fee revenue of $934 thousand.

Strong credit quality metrics with non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio of 0.04%, past due ratio of 0.07%, net charge-offs, including overdrafts, during the third quarter of 2025 of $13 thousand; excluding overdrafts net loan recoveries were $8 thousand during the third quarter of 2025.

Cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, which is the 95th consecutive quarter of cash dividends paid to common shareholders.

LEXINGTON, S.C., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, First Community Corporation (Nasdaq: FCCO), the holding company for First Community Bank, reported net income for the third quarter of 2025 of $5.192 million as compared to $5.186 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $3.861 million in the third quarter of 2024. Earnings were essentially flat on a linked quarter basis, but increased 34.5% year-over-year. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.67 for the third quarter of 2025 as compared to $0.67 for the second quarter of 2025 and $0.50 for the third quarter of 2024 and flat on a linked quarter basis, but up 34.0% year-over-year. Net income, excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses, was $5.630 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 45.8% year-over-year and 5.0% on a linked quarter basis. Diluted EPS per common share, excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses, was $0.72, an increase of 44.0% year-over-year and 4.3% on a linked quarter basis.

Year-to-date through September 30, 2025, net income was $14.375 million compared to $9.723 million during the first nine months of 2024, an increase of 47.8%. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2025 were $1.85, compared to $1.26 during the same time period in 2024, an increase of 46.8%. Net income, excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses, was $14.991 million for the first nine months of 2025, a 54.2% increase over the same time period in 2024. Diluted EPS per common share for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses, was $1.93, an increase of 53.2% over the same period in 2024.

Cash Dividend and Capital

The Board of Directors approved a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2025. The company will pay a $0.16 per share dividend to holders of the company's common stock. This dividend is payable November 18, 2025 to shareholders of record as of November 4, 2025. Mike Crapps, First Community Corporation President and CEO, commented, "Our entire board is pleased that our performance enables the company to continue its cash dividend for the 95th consecutive quarter."

The company's Board of Directors has approved a plan to utilize up to $7.5 million of capital to repurchase shares of its common stock, which represented approximately 4.6% of total shareholders' equity as of September 30, 2025. This share repurchase plan expires on May 8, 2026. Under the repurchase plan, the Company may repurchase shares from time to time. No shares have been repurchased under this plan. Mr. Crapps noted, "This approved share repurchase provides us with some flexibility in managing capital going forward."

Each of the regulatory capital ratios for the bank exceed the well capitalized minimum levels currently required by regulatory statute. At September 30, 2025, the bank's regulatory capital ratios (Leverage, Tier I Risk Based and Total Risk Based) were 8.55%, 13.10%, and 14.15%, respectively. This compares to the same ratios as of September 30, 2024 of 8.39%, 12.93%, and 14.00%, respectively. As of September 30, 2025, the bank's Common Equity Tier I ratio was 13.10% compared to 12.93% at September 30, 2024. Further, the company's Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Assets (TCE) ratio was 7.15% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 6.92% as of June 30, 2025, and 6.65% as of September 30, 2024.

Tangible Book Value (TBV) per common share was $19.06 at September 30, 2025, compared to $18.28 as of June 30, 2025, and $16.78 as of September 30, 2024.

Asset Quality

Asset quality metrics remained strong as of September 30, 2025. The non-performing assets ratio for the third quarter was 0.04% of total assets and a total past due ratio of 0.07% of total loans. Net charge-offs, including overdrafts, during the third quarter of 2025 were $13 thousand; excluding overdrafts net loan recoveries were $8 thousand during the third quarter of the year. Year-to-date through September 30, 2025 net charge-offs, including overdrafts, were $12 thousand and excluding overdrafts, net loan recoveries were $27 thousand. The ratio of classified loans plus OREO now stands at 0.80% of total bank regulatory risk-based capital as of September 30, 2025.

Balance Sheet

Total loans increased during the third quarter of 2025 by $19.3 million to $1.279 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $1.260 billion at June 30, 2025, which is an annualized growth rate of 6.1%. Year-to-date through September 30, 2025, total loans increased $58.8 million, an annualized growth rate of 6.4%. Commercial loan production was $47.4 million and advances from unfunded commercial construction loans available for draws was $10.7 million during the third quarter of 2025. This compares to $46.3 million and $14.8 million, respectively, on a linked quarter basis. Loan payoffs and paydowns were down 24.7% on a linked quarter basis. Loan yields increased in the third quarter of 2025 to 5.84% from 5.77% in the second quarter of the year.

Total deposits increased $17.1 million during the third quarter of 2025 to $1.771 billion at September 30, 2025 compared to $1.754 billion at June 30, 2025. Customer deposits, which are total deposits excluding brokered CDs, increased during the third quarter of 2025 by $27.6 million, a 6.3% annualized growth rate. As of September 30, 2025, the bank had no brokered deposits. Pure deposits, which are defined as total deposits less certificates of deposits, increased $24.9 million on a linked quarter basis to $1.462 billion at September 30, 2025, an annualized growth rate of 6.9%. Securities sold under agreements to repurchase, which are related to customer cash management accounts or business sweep accounts, were $99.6 million at September 30, 2025. Non-interest bearing accounts increased $7.4 million to $483.3 million during the quarter and at September 30, 2025 represented 27.3% of total deposits. Costs of deposits were 1.81% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 1.82% in the second quarter of the year. Cost of funds were 1.89% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 1.91% in the second quarter of the year. Ted Nissen, First Community Bank President and CEO, commented, "A strength of our bank has been and continues to be the value of our deposit franchise. In the third quarter of the year, total deposits grew by $17.1 million with pure deposits growing $24.9 million. This shift toward pure deposits reflects a stronger focus on relationship-based accounts rather than more price-sensitive certificates of deposit."

The bank has short-term investments, primarily interest bearing cash at the Federal Reserve Bank, of $163.2 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $151.3 million at June 30, 2025. Further, the bank has additional sources of liquidity in the form of federal funds purchased lines of credit in the total amount of $102.5 million with four financial institutions and $10.0 million through the Federal Reserve Discount Window. The bank also has substantial borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Atlanta with an approved line of credit of up to 25% of assets. There were no borrowings against the above lines of credit as of September 30, 2025.

The investment portfolio was $501.3 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $507.3 million at June 30, 2025. The yield was 3.41% during the third quarter of 2025 as compared to 3.43% in the second quarter of 2025. The effective duration of the available-for-sale portfolio was 3.2 at September 30, 2025. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL) improved to $20.2 million at September 30, 2025 from $21.9 million at June 30, 2025. During the second quarter of 2025, the company purchased four fixed rate agency mortgage-backed security bonds (MBS) totaling $20.0 million with a purchase yield of 4.78% and entered into a $19.8 million ($18.7 million as of September 30, 2025) amortizing notional amount pay-fixed/receive-floating interest rate swap, which was designated as a fair value hedge. This transaction was part of a hedging strategy which converts these fixed rate agency MBS bonds to synthetic floaters. The company pays a fixed rate of 3.67% and receives overnight SOFR.

Revenue

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $15.994 million, compared to $15.324 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $13.412 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 4.4% and 19.3%, respectively. Third quarter net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.27% compared to net interest margin of 3.21% in the second quarter of 2025, up six basis points on a linked quarter. This is the sixth consecutive quarter of margin expansion.

As previously disclosed, effective May 5, 2023, the company entered into a pay-fixed swap agreement with an initial notional amount of $150.0 million ($136.6 million as of September 30, 2025), designated as a fair value hedge for fixed rate loans in the closed loan portfolio. The swap converts these loans to a synthetic floating SOFR rate, with the company paying a fixed 3.58% and receiving overnight SOFR through maturity on May 5, 2026. This interest rate swap positively impacted interest on loans by $280 thousand during the third quarter of 2025 and $852 thousand year-to-date through September 30, 2025. Loan yields and net interest margin both benefited from this interest rate swap with increases of nine basis points and six basis points respectively during the third quarter of 2025 and nine basis points and six basis points respectively, year-to-date through September 30, 2025.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $4.469 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $4.206 million in the second quarter of the year and $3.570 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 6.3% and 25.2% respectively. It should be noted that the third quarter of 2025 included $188 thousand in non-recurring revenue, of which $176 thousand was a gain on an investment in a fintech fund focused on financial services.

Total production in the mortgage line of business in the third quarter of 2025 was $51.6 million which was comprised of $32.0 million in secondary market loans, $4.2 million in adjustable rate mortgages (ARMs) and $15.4 million in construction loans. This compares to production on a linked quarter of $62.9 million which was comprised of $31.9 million in secondary market loans, $5.7 million in ARMs, and $25.3 million in construction loans. Production in the third quarter of 2024 was $38.1 million which was comprised of $19.5 million in secondary market loans, $8.7 million in ARMs, and $9.9 million in construction loans. Fee revenue associated with the secondary market loans was $930.7 thousand in the third quarter of 2025 with a gain-on-sale margin of 2.91%. This compares to the second quarter of 2025 fee revenue of $876 thousand and a gain-on-sale margin of 2.74%.

Total assets under management (AUM) in the investment advisory line of business were $1.103 billion at September 30, 2025 compared to $1.011 billion at June 30, 2025 and $926.0 million at December 31, 2024. Revenue in this line of business was $1.862 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $1.751 million in the second quarter of the year which is an increase of 6.3% on a linked quarter, and compared to $1.595 million in the third quarter of 2024 which is an increase of 16.7% year-over-year.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $13.674 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $13.083 million in the second quarter of the year. Marketing expense was $349 thousand higher on a linked quarter due to a planned and more extensive media schedule during the period. Merger related expenses increased by $341 thousand on a linked quarter basis, driven by costs associated with the pending acquisition of Signature Bank of Georgia. On a linked quarter basis, expenses related to Other Real Estate Owned (OREO), which were elevated in the second quarter of the year due to the write down of an OREO property, were $98 thousand lower in the third quarter of the year. Other expense categories were basically flat on a linked quarter.

Other

During the third quarter of 2025, the company continued work on the previously announced plans to acquire Signature Bank of Georgia. The special meeting of shareholders related to the merger will be held on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 11:00 am eastern time. As previously noted, this acquisition provides First Community with expansion into a new market and the addition of a new line of business (SBA and other Government Guaranteed Lending). It is anticipated that the financial closing will be early in the first quarter of 2026 with the operational co

The income tax expense in the third quarter of 2025 benefited from South Carolina State tax credits in the amount of $120,000.

About First Community Corporation

First Community Corporation stock trades on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "FCCO" and is the holding company for First Community Bank, a local community bank based in the Midlands of South Carolina. First Community Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and services, residential mortgage lending and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers. First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken, Upstate and Piedmont Regions of South Carolina as well as Augusta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.firstcommunitysc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release and certain statements by our management may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans, goals, projections and expectations, and are thus prospective. Forward looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate", "expects", "intends", "believes", "may", "likely", "will", "plans", "positions", "future", "forward", or other statements that indicate future periods. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, include, among others, the following: (1) the possibility that the planned acquisition of Signature Bank of Georgia may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (2) failure to obtain required shareholder or regulatory approvals in connection with the planned acquisition; (3) the risk that anticipated cost savings or other expected benefits of the planned acquisition may not be realized; (4) potential disruption to client or employee relationships as a result of the planned acquisition; (5) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (6) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected; (7) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (8) changes in legislation, regulation, policies or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action; (9) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt markets and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (10) changes in interest rates, which have and may continue to affect our deposit and funding costs, net income, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of our assets, including our investment securities; (11) technology and cybersecurity risks, including potential business disruptions, reputational risks, and financial losses, associated with potential attacks on or failures by our computer systems and computer systems of our vendors and other third parties; (12) elevated inflation which causes adverse risk to the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our customers and to our business; (13) any increases in FDIC assessment which has increased, and may continue to increase, our cost of doing business; (14) the adverse effects of events beyond our control that may have a destabilizing effect on financial markets and the economy, such as epidemics and pandemics, war or terrorist activities, essential utility outages, government shutdowns, deterioration in the global economy, instability in the credit markets, disruptions in our customers' supply chains or disruption in transportation; and (15) risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, or in any of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC since the end of the fiscal year covered by our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. We can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET DATA (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





As of



September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,



2025 2025 2025 2024 2024













Total Assets

$ 2,066,598 $ 2,046,265 $ 2,039,371 $ 1,958,021 $ 1,943,548 Other Short-term Investments and CD's1

163,237 151,323 173,246 123,455 144,354 Investment Securities











Investments Held-to-Maturity

198,824 201,761 205,819 209,436 212,243 Investments Available-for-Sale

299,529 302,627 286,944 279,582 269,553 Other Investments at Cost

2,942 2,894 2,894 2,679 5,054 Total Investment Securities

501,295 507,282 495,657 491,697 486,850 Loans Held-for-Sale

8,970 10,975 7,052 9,662 3,935 Loans

1,279,310 1,260,055 1,251,980 1,220,542 1,196,659 Allowance for Credit Losses - Investments

19 19 24 23 24 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans

13,478 13,330 13,608 13,135 12,933 Allowance for Credit Losses - Unfunded Commitments

529 490 455 480 409 Goodwill

14,637 14,637 14,637 14,637 14,637 Other Intangibles

328 368 407 446 486 Total Deposits

1,771,164 1,754,041 1,725,718 1,675,901 1,644,064 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase

99,614 103,640 129,812 103,110 66,933 Federal Funds Purchased

- - - - 3,656 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

- - - - 50,000 Junior Subordinated Debt

14,964 14,964 14,964 14,964 14,964 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL)

(20,173) (21,863) (22,973) (25,459) (23,223) Shareholders' Equity

161,568 155,500 149,959 144,494 143,312













Book Value Per Common Share

$ 21.01 $ 20.23 $ 19.52 $ 18.90 $ 18.76 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)

$ 19.06 $ 18.28 $ 17.56 $ 16.93 $ 16.78 Equity to Assets

7.82 % 7.60 % 7.35 % 7.38 % 7.37 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (TCE Ratio) (non-GAAP) 7.15 % 6.92 % 6.66 % 6.66 % 6.65 % Loan to Deposit Ratio (Includes Loans Held-for-Sale)

72.74 % 72.46 % 72.96 % 73.41 % 73.03 % Loan to Deposit Ratio (Excludes Loans Held-for-Sale)

72.23 % 71.84 % 72.55 % 72.83 % 72.79 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans/Loans

1.05 % 1.06 % 1.09 % 1.08 % 1.08 %













Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank):











Leverage Ratio

8.55 % 8.44 % 8.45 % 8.40 % 8.39 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.10 % 13.04 % 12.90 % 12.87 % 12.93 % Total Capital Ratio

14.15 % 14.10 % 13.99 % 13.94 % 14.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.10 % 13.04 % 12.90 % 12.87 % 12.93 % Tier 1 Regulatory Capital

$ 175,471 $ 171,611 $ 167,673 $ 164,397 $ 161,058 Total Regulatory Capital

$ 189,497 $ 185,450 $ 181,759 $ 178,034 $ 174,423 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

$ 175,471 $ 171,611 $ 167,673 $ 164,397 $ 161,058













1 Includes federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

























Average Balances:

Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2025 2024

2025 2024













Average Total Assets

$ 2,051,815 $ 1,915,700

$ 2,022,432 $ 1,878,611 Average Loans (Includes Loans Held-for-Sale)

1,280,814 1,200,150

1,261,175 1,176,007 Average Investment Securities

504,100 487,622

500,631 492,707 Average Short-term Investments and CDs1

159,379 117,979

152,025 98,514 Average Earning Assets

1,944,293 1,805,751

1,913,831 1,767,228 Average Deposits

1,754,654 1,621,159

1,720,756 1,571,016 Average Other Borrowings

119,990 134,074

130,216 152,930 Average Shareholders' Equity

158,014 139,154

152,324 134,970













Asset Quality:

As of



September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,



2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Loan Risk Rating by Category (End of Period)











Special Mention

$ 2,948 $ 2,506 $ 2,357 $ 921 $ 672 Substandard

1,314 1,323 1,333 1,341 1,455 Doubtful

- - - - - Pass

1,275,048 1,256,226 1,248,290 1,218,280 1,194,532 Total Loans

$ 1,279,310 $ 1,260,055 $ 1,251,980 $ 1,220,542 $ 1,196,659 Nonperforming Assets











Non-accrual Loans

$ 205 $ 210 $ 215 $ 219 $ 119 Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets

194 194 437 543 544 Accruing Loans Past Due 90 Days or More

482 66 6 48 211 Total Nonperforming Assets

$ 881 $ 470 $ 658 $ 810 $ 874

















Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2025 2024

2025 2024 Loans Charged-off

$ 4 $ 54

$ 7 $ 85 Overdrafts Charged-off

48 29

76 64 Loan Recoveries

(12) (9)

(34) (42) Overdraft Recoveries

(27) (6)

(37) (12) Net Charge-offs

$ 13 $ 68

$ 12 $ 95 Net Charge-offs to Average Loans2

0.00 % 0.02 %

0.00 % 0.01 %













1 Includes federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits











2 Annualized













FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION

INCOME STATEMENT DATA

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

September 30,



2025 2024

2025 2024

2025 2024

2025 2024





























Interest income

$ 24,902 $ 23,161

$ 24,173 $ 21,931

$ 23,082 $ 21,256

$ 72,157 $ 66,348

Interest expense

8,908 9,749

8,849 9,237

8,692 9,179

26,449 28,165

Net interest income

15,994 13,412

15,324 12,694

14,390 12,077

45,708 38,183

Provision for (release of) credit losses

201 (16)

(237) 454

437 129

401 567

Net interest income after provision for (release of) credit losses

15,793 13,428

15,561 12,240

13,953 11,948

45,307 37,616

Non-interest income

























Deposit service charges

243 228

224 235

221 259

688 722

Mortgage banking income

934 575

879 659

759 425

2,572 1,659

Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions

1,862 1,595

1,751 1,508

1,806 1,358

5,419 4,461

Gain on sale of other assets

- 5

127 -

- -

127 5

Other non-recurring income

188 -

- 95

- -

188 95

Other

1,242 1,167

1,225 1,145

1,196 1,142

3,663 3,454

Total non-interest income

4,469 3,570

4,206 3,642

3,982 3,184

12,657 10,396

Non-interest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits

8,059 7,422

8,060 7,303

7,657 7,101

23,776 21,826

Occupancy

792 793

772 738

777 790

2,341 2,321

Equipment

377 391

390 317

390 330

1,157 1,038

Marketing and public relations

557 477

208 258

514 566

1,279 1,301

FDIC assessment

286 290

274 302

300 278

860 870

Other real estate expenses

12 11

110 90

12 12

134 113

Amortization of intangibles

39 40

40 39

39 39

118 118

Merger expenses

575 -

234 -

- -

809 -

Other

2,977 2,567

2,995 2,796

3,065 2,689

9,037 8,052

Total non-interest expense

13,674 11,991

13,083 11,843

12,754 11,805

39,511 35,639

Income before taxes

6,588 5,007

6,684 4,039

5,181 3,327

18,453 12,373

Income tax expense

1,396 1,146

1,498 774

1,184 730

4,078 2,650

Net income

$ 5,192 $ 3,861

$ 5,186 $ 3,265

$ 3,997 $ 2,597

$ 14,375 $ 9,723





























Per share data

























Net income, basic

$ 0.68 $ 0.51

$ 0.68 $ 0.43

$ 0.52 $ 0.34

$ 1.88 $ 1.28

Net income, diluted

$ 0.67 $ 0.50

$ 0.67 $ 0.42

$ 0.51 $ 0.34

$ 1.85 $ 1.26





























Average number of shares outstanding - basic

7,668,043 7,623,260

7,663,964 7,617,266

7,647,537 7,600,450

7,659,923 7,612,889

Average number of shares outstanding - diluted

7,786,177 7,722,276

7,786,757 7,695,476

7,767,978 7,679,771

7,764,314 7,694,671

Shares outstanding period end

7,689,694 7,640,648

7,685,754 7,635,145

7,681,601 7,629,005

7,689,694 7,640,648





























Return on average assets

1.00 % 0.80 %

1.02 % 0.71 %

0.82 % 0.56 %

0.95 % 0.69 %

Return on average common equity

13.04 % 11.04 %

13.68 % 9.82 %

11.05 % 7.91 %

12.62 % 9.62 %

Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

14.40 % 12.39 %

15.18 % 11.08 %

12.31 % 8.95 %

14.00 % 10.84 %

Net interest margin (non taxable equivalent)

3.26 % 2.95 %

3.19 % 2.92 %

3.12 % 2.78 %

3.19 % 2.89 %

Net interest margin (taxable equivalent)

3.27 % 2.96 %

3.21 % 2.93 %

3.13 % 2.79 %

3.20 % 2.89 %

Efficiency ratio1

64.44 % 70.48 %

66.04 % 72.75 %

69.23 % 77.15 %

66.49 % 73.34 %





























1 Calculated by dividing non-interest expense excluding merger expenses by net interest income on tax equivalent basis and non interest income, excluding gain on sale of other assets and other non-recurring income.



FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities (Dollars in thousands)



Three months ended September 30, 2025

Three months ended September 30, 2024

Average Interest Yield/

Average Interest Yield/

Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Balance Earned/Paid Rate Assets













Earning assets













Loans $ 1,280,814 $ 18,864 5.84 %

$ 1,200,150 $ 17,279 5.73 % Non-taxable securities 45,699 346 3.00 %

48,641 355 2.90 % Taxable securities 458,401 3,982 3.45 %

438,981 3,975 3.60 % Int bearing deposits in other banks 159,323 1,709 4.26 %

117,979 1,552 5.23 % Fed funds sold 56 1 7.08 %

- - NA Total earning assets $ 1,944,293 $ 24,902 5.08 %

$ 1,805,751 $ 23,161 5.10 % Cash and due from banks 24,455





24,202



Premises and equipment 29,402





30,270



Goodwill and other intangibles 14,985





15,142



Other assets 52,107





53,346



Allowance for credit losses - investments (19)





(27)



Allowance for credit losses - loans (13,408)





(12,984)



Total assets $ 2,051,815





$ 1,915,700



















Liabilities













Interest-bearing liabilities













Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 354,535 $ 1,093 1.22 %

$ 321,183 $ 999 1.24 % Money market accounts 478,236 3,662 3.04 %

422,719 3,598 3.39 % Savings deposits 105,948 66 0.25 %

109,956 114 0.41 % Time deposits 340,611 3,174 3.70 %

321,954 3,576 4.42 % Fed funds purchased 39 1 10.17 %

40 - 0.00 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 104,987 639 2.41 %

69,070 506 2.91 % FHLB Advances - - NA

50,000 646 5.14 % Other long-term debt 14,964 273 7.24 %

14,964 310 8.24 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,399,320 $ 8,908 2.53 %

$ 1,309,886 $ 9,749 2.96 % Demand deposits 475,324





445,347



Allowance for credit losses - unfunded commitments 490





489



Other liabilities 18,667





20,824



Shareholders' equity 158,014





139,154



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,051,815





$ 1,915,700



















Cost of deposits, including demand deposits



1.81 %





2.03 % Cost of funds, including demand deposits



1.89 %





2.21 % Net interest spread



2.55 %





2.14 % Net interest income/margin

$ 15,994 3.26 %



$ 13,412 2.95 % Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent)

$ 16,048 3.27 %



$ 13,448 2.96 %

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities (Dollars in thousands)



Nine months ended September 30, 2025

Nine months ended September 30, 2024

Average Interest Yield/

Average Interest Yield/

Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Balance Earned/Paid Rate Assets













Earning assets













Loans $ 1,261,175 $ 54,482 5.78 %

$ 1,176,007 $ 49,230 5.59 % Non-taxable securities 46,277 1,032 2.98 %

48,959 1,070 2.92 % Taxable securities 454,354 11,766 3.46 %

443,748 12,279 3.70 % Int bearing deposits in other banks 151,979 4,875 4.29 %

98,480 3,768 5.11 % Fed funds sold 46 2 5.81 %

34 1 3.93 % Total earning assets $ 1,913,831 $ 72,157 5.04 %

$ 1,767,228 $ 66,348 5.01 % Cash and due from banks 24,729





24,074



Premises and equipment 29,667





30,403



Goodwill and other intangibles 15,024





15,181



Other assets 52,609





54,397



Allowance for credit losses - investments (22)





(29)



Allowance for credit losses - loans (13,406)





(12,643)



Total assets $ 2,022,432





$ 1,878,611



















Liabilities













Interest-bearing liabilities













Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 344,739 $ 3,122 1.21 %

$ 305,316 $ 2,486 1.09 % Money market accounts 459,933 10,475 3.05 %

410,230 10,327 3.36 % Savings deposits 109,711 218 0.27 %

113,306 341 0.40 % Time deposits 339,434 9,689 3.82 %

304,746 10,056 4.41 % Fed funds purchased 14 1 9.55 %

16 - 0.00 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 115,238 2,133 2.47 %

74,884 1,611 2.87 % FHLB Advances - - NA

63,066 2,417 5.12 % Other long-term debt 14,964 811 7.25 %

14,964 927 8.27 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,384,033 $ 26,449 2.56 %

$ 1,286,528 $ 28,165 2.92 % Demand deposits 466,939





437,418



Allowance for credit losses - unfunded commitments 475





532



Other liabilities 18,661





19,163



Shareholders' equity 152,324





134,970



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,022,432





$ 1,878,611



















Cost of deposits, including demand deposits



1.83 %





1.97 % Cost of funds, including demand deposits



1.91 %





2.18 % Net interest spread



2.48 %





2.09 % Net interest income/margin

$ 45,708 3.19 %



$ 38,183 2.89 % Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent)

$ 45,867 3.20 %



$ 38,298 2.89 %

The tables below provide a reconciliation of non‑GAAP measures to GAAP for the periods indicated:







September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,

Tangible book value per common share



2025



2025



2025



2024



2024

Tangible common equity per common share (non‑GAAP)

$ 19.06

$ 18.28

$ 17.56

$ 16.93

$ 16.78

Effect to adjust for intangible assets



1.95



1.95



1.96



1.97



1.98

Book value per common share (GAAP)

$ 21.01

$ 20.23

$ 19.52

$ 18.90

$ 18.76

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible

assets































Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non‑GAAP)



7.15 %

6.92 %

6.66 %

6.66 %

6.65 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



0.67 %

0.68 %

0.69 %

0.72 %

0.72 % Common equity to assets (GAAP)



7.82 %

7.60 %

7.35 %

7.38 %

7.37 %

Return on average tangible

common equity Three months ended

September 30, Three months ended

June 30,

Three months ended

March 31,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

Return on average tangible

common equity (non-GAAP) 14.40 % 12.39 % 15.18 % 11.08 % 12.31 % 8.95 % 14.00 % 10.84 % Effect to adjust for intangible

assets (1.36) % (1.35) % (1.50) % (1.26) % (1.26) % (1.04) % (1.38) % (1.22) % Return on average common

equity (GAAP) 13.04 % 11.04 % 13.68 % 9.82 % 11.05 % 7.91 % 12.62 % 9.62 %



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30, September 30,

September 30, Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

2025



2025



2024

2025

2024 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non‑GAAP) $ 6,789

$ 6,447

$ 4,991 $ 18,854 $ 12,940 Effect to adjust for pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

(1,597)



(1,261)



(1,130)

(4,479)

(3,217) Net Income (GAAP) $ 5,192

$ 5,186

$ 3,861 $ 14,375 $ 9,723









Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30, September 30,

September 30, Net income excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses

2025



2025



2024

2025

2024 Net income excluding the after-tax effect of merger

expenses (non‑GAAP) $ 5,630

$ 5,364

$ 3,861 $ 14,991 $ 9,723 Effect to adjust for the after-tax effect of merger expenses

(438)



(178)



-

(616)

- Net Income (GAAP) $ 5,192

$ 5,186

$ 3,861 $ 14,375 $ 9,723









Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30, September 30,

September 30, Diluted earnings per common share excluding the after-tax effect of merger

expenses

2025



2025



2024

2025

2024 Diluted earnings per common share excluding the after-tax

effect of merger expenses (non‑GAAP) $ 0.7231

$ 0.6889

$ 0.5000 $ 1.9308 $ 1.2600 Effect to adjust for the after-tax effect of merger expenses

(0.0563)



(0.0229)



-

(0.0794)

- Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP) $ 0.6668

$ 0.6660

$ 0.5000 $ 1.8514 $ 1.2600

Certain financial information presented above is determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include "Tangible book value per common share," "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets," "Return on average tangible common equity," "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings," "Net income excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses," "Diluted earnings per common share excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses".

"Tangible book value per common share" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total common shares outstanding.

"Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets.

"Return on average tangible common equity" is defined as net income on an annualized basis divided by average total equity reduced by average recorded intangible assets.

"Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings" is defined as net interest income plus non-interest income, reduced by non-interest expense.

"Net income excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses" is defined as net income plus merger expenses less income taxes on merger expenses at a marginal tax rate of 23.84%.

"Diluted earnings per common share excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses" is defined as ((net income plus merger expenses less income taxes on merger expenses at a marginal tax rate of 23.84%) divided by the average number of diluted shares outstanding).

Our management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare our operating results from period-to-period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

