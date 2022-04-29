First Community Credit Union Announces New Chief Financial Officer

BELOIT, Wis., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Credit Union (FirstCCU) is pleased to announce that Mark Hutchinson will be joining the Executive Team as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 2. Mr. Hutchinson has 20 years of finance and accounting experience with a community bank in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Mark has deep experience in analysis, asset/liability management, budgeting, costing, forecasting, incentive plans, modeling, and profitability reporting. His most recent position was the Director of Financial Planning & Analysis. Mark is also a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) and a Certified Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis Professional (FPAC).

Mark Hutchinson, Chief Financial Officer

"Credit unions and other financial service organizations are all about relationships. I'm committed to helping First Community Credit Union remain a top rated credit union in the region, and I also want us to become a top employer of choice. There's something very special here, and the numbers speak for themselves. I'm humbled to have this opportunity to work with others to make this great credit union of 89 years even greater for its members and employees. I fell in love with Beloit as soon as I arrived. This is a wonderful community and the people here have been so welcoming. The future is very bright."

Born in Elgin and raised in Mount Prospect, Illinois, Mr. Hutchinson graduated with a Bachelor's in Business from Western Illinois University in Macomb, and a Master's in Business Administration from Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne. Mark and his wife, April, have 4 creative and artistic daughters ranging from ages 12 to 22. They have resided in Fort Wayne for over 20 years.

When not involved with work, family, church, or community, Mark enjoys hiking, cycling, weight-lifting, martial arts training, golfing, and tennis. He also follows the stock market and enjoys technical chart analysis and investing. Please join us in welcoming Mark to First Community Credit Union.

About FirstCCU - First Community Credit Union is a member owned financial institution serving seven full service branch locations in Beloit, Janesville, and Monroe, Wisconsin and Rockford and Roscoe, Illinois. With over 25,000 members and $225 million in assets, FirstCCU is a Bauer Financial 5-Star Superior Safety rated credit union for more than 20 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.firstccu.com.

