First Community Credit Union Announces New Vice President of Mortgage Operations

BELOIT, Wis., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Credit Union (FirstCCU) is pleased to announce that Mike Pogorelec has joined the team as Vice President of Mortgage Operations. Pogorelec has over 14 years of management experience, with nine years in the finance industry. Mike's journey in mortgages began as a Mortgage Loan Officer in a community bank, which led to a career of developing and managing mortgage departments at two different credit unions.

Mike Pogorelec

"My passion is helping members achieve their dreams of becoming homeowners and assisting individuals for financial success. I am truly excited to be a part of First Community Credit Union and serving our members in the community for years to come."

Mr. Pogorelec graduated with a Bachelor's in Finance from Marian University in Fond Du Lac, WI. Mike and his fiancé have four children ranging from ages 5 to 9. They currently reside in Beaver Dam, WI.

Mike has coached hockey for 20 years and currently works with the girls program for the Madison Capitols. He is passionate about coaching and helping players achieve their goals of playing in college. He also enjoys playing golf and cheering on the New York Mets and Green Bay Packers. Please join us in welcoming Mike to First Community Credit Union.

About FirstCCU - First Community Credit Union is a member owned financial institution serving seven full service branch locations in Beloit, Janesville, and Monroe, Wisconsin and Rockford and Roscoe, Illinois. With over 25,000 members and $225 million in assets. FirstCCU is a Bauer Financial 5-Star Superior Safety rated credit union for more than 22 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.firstccu.com.

