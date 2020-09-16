First Community Credit Union Welcomes New Mortgage Team Members

BELOIT, Wis., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Credit Union (FirstCCU) is pleased to announce that Shawna Sherri and Tammy Kolovitz have joined the credit union's mortgage department.

Shawna Sherry Tammy Kolovitz

Shawna Sherry has joined FirstCCU as Mortgage Operations Director. In this role, she is responsible for developing strategies that strengthen member relationships with FirstCCU's mortgage department and expand the credit union's products in order to offer a wider selection of types of mortgages. She works with her sales team to solidify best practices and deepen their understanding of business trends as well as regulatory requirements. With 20 years of experience in the financial industry, Sherry is able to provide exceptional member service to those who are needing residential lending assistance.

Residing in Evansville, WI, with her husband and three children, Sherry and her family enjoy trips to Florida and trying new activities around their community. Sherry is based out of FirstCCU's Beloit branch located at 1702 Park Ave, Beloit WI, 53511.

Tammy Kolovitz has joined as a Mortgage Loan Originator serving members in the Janesville, WI community. With over 15 years in the financial industry, Tammy provides expert knowledge to members looking to purchase or refinance a home. She consistently aims to exceed member's expectations as she guides them through the mortgage process every step of the way. She is a licensed mortgage originator in both Wisconsin and Illinois.

Currently, Tammy resides in Janesville, WI and has two daughters ages 17 and 19. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, volleyball, and kayaking. She is based at FirstCCU's Janesville office located at 2701 N. Pontiac Drive, Janesville, WI 53545.

About FirstCCU

First Community Credit Union is a member owned financial institution serving four full-service branch locations in Beloit, Janesville, and Monroe, WI and Rockford, IL. With more than 20,000 members and $168 million in assets, FirstCCU is a Bauer Financial 5-Star Superior Safety rated credit union for more than 18 consecutive years. Membership with the credit union is open to anyone who lives or works in Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Racine, Rock, Walworth, & Waukesha County in WI as well as Winnebago, Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, McHenry, Ogle, & Stephenson in IL. For more information, please visit www.firstccu.com.

Media Contact: Jessica Wright, Sales and Service Manager

[email protected] 608-368-7686

SOURCE First Community Credit Union

