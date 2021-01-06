First Community Mortgage Adds New Atlanta-Area Team; This Time in Johns Creek

ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage (FCM) has hired Greg and Michelle Janicki to establish a lending team in Johns Creek, based out of its Atlanta branch. Together they have a combined 50+ years' experience in the mortgage industry.

Greg Janicki, First Community Mortgage

"Greg's 30 years in the mortgage industry and Michelle's 20 years in the business, along with the previous executive leadership experience they both have, benefits their clients immensely," says Dan Smith, President of First Community Mortgage. "Their passion about building 'Clients for Life' is reflected in their real estate agent relationships and repeat business from satisfied homeowners."

Team Janicki – which will include Melinda Schneider, Processor – focuses on a full range of residential mortgage needs, including first-time and self-employed homebuyers; VA, FHA and USDA lending; and all conventional and jumbo mortgage products. While they focus on the Southeastern market, they can assist consumers with mortgages in the many markets in which FCM is licensed across the country.

"Greg's work ethic and commitment to cultivating successful, mutually beneficial relationships is a key to his having helped so many people achieve their home ownership dreams over the years," says Atlanta native Michelle. And Greg notes that, "Michelle's knowledge of the industry as a previous operations manager, ensures she provides the best guidance to help their clients meet all of their home financing needs."

Away from work, both Janickis are involved in charitable activities, including previously co-chairing the Board of the nonprofit Wellspring Living. In addition to spending time with family, including their two granddaughters, they have a passion for rescue animals and are avid golfers.

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. FCM funded over $3.4 billion in home loans in 2020. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700. www.FirstCommunityMortgage.com

Greg Janicki (NMLS# 960123) can be reached at 770-880-2680 or [email protected]. Michelle Janicki (NMLS# 1400824) can be reached at 404-819-4179 or [email protected]. Melinda Schneider can be reached at 443-655-3902 or [email protected].

Media inquiries

B. Andrew (Drew) Plant

[email protected]

678-637-5532

First Community Mortgage

Megan Chastain, VP of Marketing

[email protected]

731-610-1504

SOURCE First Community Mortgage