First Community Mortgage Adds Three Lenders to Its Growing Metro Atlanta Presence

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage (FCM) has named three Metro Atlanta mortgage pros to its growing team: Ray Waisler, Assistant Vice President, Damon Sheppard, Loan Originator, and Lisa Baxter, Loan Originator. All three can originate mortgages for consumers in the many markets in which FCM is licensed across the country.

Ray Waisler - First Community Mortgage Damon Sheppard - First Community Mortgage

"As we continue our growth and expansion in and around Atlanta, we're excited to welcome these originators to our team," says Dan Smith, President of First Community Mortgage. "Ray is proficient at all levels of mortgage financing, Damon has assisted generations of homebuyers and builders, and Lisa is adept at tackling difficult scenarios."

With over 15 years of experience, Alpharetta-based Waisler leads this team. He is expert in helping veterans and first-time home buyers, although he excels with all types of financing, including conventional, jumbo, FHA and VA loans, and others. Away from work, Waisler gives his time to the Veterans Empowerment Organization, helping throw "helping parties;" he also enjoys woodworking.

"I pride myself on taking client calls whenever they need me, communicating well throughout the mortgage process and, whenever possible, getting us to a quick closing," Waisler says. "My approach is that I am not helping you finance a home, but financing dreams."

Decatur-based Damon Sheppard prides himself on understanding each individual client's needs as well as current market rates and conditions. In addition to helping consumers with mortgages and refinancing, he also works with builders, and is especially adept at helping small business owners. When not working, Sheppard works with a local veteran's organization and is a professional Chef.

"Great referrals are the core of my business and great client stories are what motivates me," Sheppard says. "And as a Builder and Renovations Specialist, I also help my clients save money when they are by buying or refinancing and upgrading. Whatever their need, I ensure every aspect of the transaction is planned and communicated with all parties, for a quick and smooth closing."

Loan Officer Lisa Baxter, who is based in Fayetteville, leverages 30 years of mortgage underwriting experience to tackle challenging mortgages for a wide variety of clients across many loan types, specializing in niche products and government loans. Off hours Baxter is an animal advocate and volunteer and has a cat and a Doberman who was a show dog as a puppy. She also is a yoga enthusiast.

"I enjoy getting to know my clients and their goals, together identifying the right mortgage product for them, and then seeing it through to closing, no matter the challenges along the way," Baxter says.

FCM's Atlanta office is located in Buckhead, the city's financial center. First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. It is on track to fund over $3 billion in home loans in 2020. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700. www.FirstCommunityMortgage.com

Ray Waisler (NMLS #6621) can be reached at 678-266-3301 or [email protected]. Damon Sheppard (NMLS #1292108) can be reached at 404-246-8483 or [email protected]. Lisa Baxter (NMLS #1546510) can be reached at 404-273-0447 or [email protected].

