First Community Mortgage Adds Transformational Digital Change Leader as CIO

Andrew Badstubner has deep experience in technology management, software development and product engineering over 20+ years; expects to help drive national mortgage organization's continued growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Badstubner is the new Chief Information Officer for First Community Mortgage (FCM). The technology management, software development and product engineering executive has 20+ years' experience building high-growth and disruptive digital technologies. Badstubner previously served as CIO at NewRez LLC and Ditech Holding Corporation.

Andrew Badstubner - First Community Mortgage

"Andrew's expertise in transformational digital change promotes exponential organizational growth by providing engagement experiences that are fast, easy, and accurate to all stakeholders," says Dan Smith, President of First Community Mortgage. "Andrew is an exceptional leader with great strategic vision. The combination of these skills allows him to optimize efficiencies and connect all of our businesses' complex process activities into a seamless end to end experience. He is a terrific addition to our team and will be influential in supporting our continued growth."

Badstubner earned a B.S. in Finance from Binghamton University and an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management. As a volunteer, he served as the Founding President of ATL CTO, Atlanta's forum for product development leaders, and also served on the Technology Steering Committee for MUST Ministries, which provides a homeless shelter, food pantry, and job skills training center.

"I look forward to supporting FCM as we bring our digital capabilities to the bleeding edge of what is possible," says Badstubner. "We have ambitious growth goals that will allow us to enhance the experience of our customers and business partners, while also improving the experience internally for our loan officers and fulfillment staff."

First Community Mortgage has submitted notifications to the appropriate regulators.

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. It funded nearly $3.5 billion in home loans in 2021 and has been the winner of several "best places to work" awards over the past year, including being named one of the 2022 Top Workplaces USA by Energage, one of the Best Places to Work 2021 by the Nashville Business Journal and one of the Top Work Places 2021 by The Tennessean newspaper. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700.

