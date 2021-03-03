First Community Mortgage Announces Closing of Acquisition

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage (FCM), announces the completion of its acquisition of a Mortgage Boutique (AMB). Privately held FCM is headquartered in Murfreesboro – as was AMB – and does business across 46 states.

"We are excited to partner with the team at AMB," says Keith Canter, CEO of First Community Mortgage, and one of the 18-year-old organization's founders. "We welcome the clients and team members of AMB, and are already finding that we are better together, as we anticipated when we announced this opportunity."

Retta Gardner - First Community Mortgage Keith Canter - First Community Mortgage

With the completion of the acquisition, FCM's Wholesale Division has been rebranded as AMB Wholesale, with Retta Gardner, Co-Founder of AMB, leading it as Executive Vice President.

"We are very pleased to join with our friends and colleagues at FCM," Gardner says. "Because of the remarkable alignment that already existed between the two, the combined organizations enable us to continue to serve our clients as part of a larger organization, but one with the same people-focused roots."

In addition to Gardner, partners in AMB – also joining FCM – are Nancy Skinner and KJ Harden. All three have extensive banking, financial and mortgage experience.

"Retta's leadership and the combined teams enable strategic growth of our Wholesale Division, while also leveraging many synergies across other FCM divisions," Canter says. "Our clients and business partners will immediately see the benefits of these additional strengths and marketplace momentum, and will have an even better experience."

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. It funded over $3.5 billion in home loans in 2020, and was recently ranked 5th among top mortgage lenders in Metro Nashville, based on 2019 volume. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700. www.FirstCommunityMortgage.com

