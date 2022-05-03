First Community Mortgage CFO Among 2022 HousingWire Finance Leaders

Matt Wright, the national mortgage organization's financial leader since 2017, also is Vice President of the Nashville Mortgage Bankers Association

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Wright, Murfreesboro-based First Community Mortgage's Chief Financial Officer, is among 40 top financial executives nationally named to HousingWire's 2022 list of Finance Leaders. HousingWire is a leading daily newsletter for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets.

Matt Wright, CFO, First Community Mortgage

"Matt works and leads with integrity and by example," says Keith Canter , CEO of First Community Mortgage and one of the company's founders, "and has progressed through many roles and levels of responsibility within our organization, giving him a rich perspective on his work for us, particularly during a time of growth and expansion. It's no wonder he is recognized as a national financial leader. This recognition is well-deserved."

HW Finance Leaders are selected by HousingWire's committee based on professional achievements within their organizations, contributions to the overall housing economy, client impact and personal success.

"HousingWire sought to recognize the forward-thinking finance executives who contributed to their organizations' financial growth and strategic missions despite the challenges of the pandemic," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "HousingWire Finance Leaders are truly masters at managing liquidity, executing M&A and strategic deals and developing impenetrable balance sheets to position their businesses for enduring success."

Wright currently serves as the Vice President of the Nashville Mortgage Bankers Association, holds two Mortgage Bankers Association Accreditations for Certified Mortgage Banker and Mortgage Professional, and will move into the Presidency of the NMBA for 2023. At FCM Matt oversees Capital Markets, Accounting, IT, Servicing, Post Closing, and LOS Administration, and previously held many different positions, including Processing Manager, Underwriter, VP of Product Development, and VP of Capital Markets before becoming the CFO in 2017.

HousingWire provides news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets via independent and original journalism. It reaches more than 70,000 newsletter subscribers daily and 1 million unique visitors each month and has more than 5,000 members and event attendees.

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. FCM funded over $3.5 billion in home loans in 2020. It was recently named one of the Best Places to Work 2021 by the Nashville Business Journal and one of the Top Work Places 2021 by the Tennessean newspaper. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700.

