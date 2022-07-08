First Community Mortgage Executive Recognized as 2022 'Mortgage Star' by National Magazine

Middle Tennessee-based national mortgage firm's Christine Conley-Cundiff among 31 award winners recognized by Mortgage Women Magazine

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage's Christine Conley-Cundiff, EVP of Retail Operations and Joint Ventures, has been recognized as a 2022 Mortgage Star by Mortgage Women Magazine (MWM). Conley-Cundiff is among 31 winners selected for this honor nationwide; awards are being presented today in New Orleans at the annual Mortgage Star Conference.

"Christine works hard to make retail processes better so the client experience is top notch – not just within our organization, but in the industry," says Dan Smith, President of FCM. "She also takes pride helping to boost our production numbers while creating an exceptional mortgage experience for all stakeholders– to ensure both profitability and high customer satisfaction. Most customers probably can't imagine how someone in Christine's role affects their experience and company bottom line, but we know it does, and this award recognizes her leadership, deep knowledge and star quality."

Of the Mortgage Stars recognition, MWM notes that it set out to find the most talented, ambitious, innovative and philanthropic women who are achieving excellence and making a difference in traditionally male-dominated industries.

"Watching employees grow and succeed fills my soul, so I share this recognition with them, as well as the many leaders who made the effort to mentor me throughout my career," Conley-Cundiff says. "I am thankful to work in an organization that does see and hear women professionals, and I am interested in fostering that inclusion throughout this great industry. I hope recognition like this encourages women to never be afraid to ask for clarity or articulate why you need to think something through. Be involved and be engaged and communicate clearly when you need time to process."

She has 37 years' experience in the mortgage industry, having spent 29 of those years at the management level. Conley-Cundiff first joined FCM in 2019 as SVP of Joint Ventures, having previously worked with principals of the firm in other organizations. In 2020 she took on the role of FCM's EVP of Retail Operations while retaining oversight of the Joint Venture platforms.

Mortgage Women Magazine provides stories and actionable information told from the unique perspective of women fueling the growth of the mortgage world.

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. It funded nearly $3.5 billion in home loans in 2021 and has been the winner of several "best places to work" awards over the past year. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700.

