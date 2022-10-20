First Community Mortgage Grows with Major Midwest Expansion

Middle Tennessee mortgage firm licensed to lend in 46 states adds experienced lenders in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --First Community Mortgage (FCM) significantly expands its retail business to the Midwest. The national lender based in Middle Tennessee, which marked its 20th anniversary this year, says the majority of the new team members joined FCM as of Sept. 1.

Bret Head is EVP and National Director of Sales, First Community Mortgage Keith Canter, CEO & one of the founder's of FCM

"We are excited to add these talented professionals to the First Community Mortgage family," says Keith Canter , CEO and one of the founders of FCM. "Our primary growth strategy has been to enhance the experience for all stakeholders, whether it be internally or with our customers and business partners. We knew sales expansion would follow from enhancing the experience internally for our originators and fulfillment staff. Likewise, when talented pros like these want to join us, it's a win-win that ultimately benefits the people we serve."

Bret Head, who last served as SVP and Regional Director of Retail Sales for Prime Lending, is among the new hires, as well as a number of Branch Managers, Loan Originators and fulfillment staff. Head will serve as EVP and National Director of Sales at FCM.

The new FCM team members are primarily based out of branches located in Cincinnati, Chicago, Detroit, Grand Rapids and Indianapolis. Branch Managers joining Head in the move to FCM are Ryan Kiefer and Steve Maloney (Cincinnati), Matt Rodeghier and Jason Bock (Detroit), Ben Kakkuri (Grand Rapids) and Mack Howell (Indianapolis and Eau Claire). Dustin Swigert (Cincinnati), who leads a strong renovation lending team, has also made the move.

"Our philosophy at FCM has been to 'grow big, while feeling small,' and Bret and these other talented additions to our team certainly support that approach, providing a high level of tailored service to their customers in addition to strong experiences," says Dan Smith, President of FCM. "We're excited that they chose us as the partner for their next chapter."

Canter notes that others interested in joining the FCM team should contact Kara Swing, VP of Talent Acquisition.

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. It funded nearly $3.5 billion in home loans in 2021 and has been the winner of several "best places to work" awards over the past year, including being named one of the 2022 Top Workplaces USA by Energage, one of the Best Places to Work 2021 by the Nashville Business Journal and one of the Top Work Places 2021 by The Tennessean newspaper. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700.

