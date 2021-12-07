First Community Mortgage is a 'Best of Georgia' Winner

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - First Community Mortgage has been named a 2021 Best of Georgia winner in Georgia Business Journal's annual readers' poll. Georgia Business Journal readers and editors weighed in on the best of everything in the state, honoring thousands of businesses and organizations in more than 25 business and community sectors.

Best of Georgia 2021 Dan Smith, President, First Community Mortgage

"We are proud and grateful for this recognition," says Dan Smith, President of FCM. "It's especially heartening that this comes, in part, as a result of reader input, meaning citizens across Georgia recognize us as 'best.' We're always setting the bar higher and take this as a challenge to provide even more families with the opportunity to achieve the American Dream of homeownership."

FCM is licensed to lend in 46 states; its strong Georgia presence is headquartered in Buckhead, with mortgage originators and teams across the state.

The GBJ "Best" process starts with a nomination on the Best of Georgia website. Voting is open throughout the year, with tens of thousands of votes ultimately received. The process culminates with the annual Best of Georgia Keepsake Annual, along with a statewide publicity campaign.

Best of Georgia winners and nominees are chosen by a combination of readers' votes and editors' input, and are vetted through several ranking sites, Better Business Bureau complaint reports and voting pattern analysis reports.

Winners are named in hundreds of individual categories, providing Georgia Business Journal readers with a go-to-guide for the best of everything in the state. The Journal recognizes three levels of winners: The Best of Georgia, Best of Georgia Regional Winners and Honorable Mentions. Within each category, there are multiple honorees named in each tier, depending on the size of the market sector.

First Community Mortgage, Inc., headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN, does business nationally and is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee. FCM includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. It is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. FCM was named one of the Best Places to Work 2021 by the Nashville Business Journal and one of the Top Work Places 2021 by the Tennessean newspaper. And the Mortgage Bankers Association named FCM Winner of its 2021 Residential Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Leadership Award for Market Outreach Strategies. Mortgage Executive Magazine ranked FCM a Top 100 Lender in America. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700.

