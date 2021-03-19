First Community Mortgage Names Experienced Mortgage Manager Vice President of Regional Production

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage (FCM) has named Johnny Smith Vice President, Regional Production. He has over 20 years' experience in the mortgage industry.

Johnny Smith - First Community Mortgage

"Johnny has managed both Operations and Sales, so he is very in tune with all areas of the business, which helps him help our team avoid any surprises for our customers," says Dan Smith (no relation), President of FCM. "While he does not often have direct customer interaction, they benefit from his expertise, as he ensures the workflow continues moving efficiently and accurately, with ongoing improvements."

Johnny Smith is based in FCM's Cool Springs office in Franklin. He comes to the organization as part of the team including Jason Kaplan and Billy M. Harter – whose operational efforts he coordinates – as well as those who support the team across the many aspects of the loan processes.

"I am excited to be working with FCM," he says. "We offer loan programs to fit everyone's needs, but most importantly, a team that will help guide borrowers through the process. Our team has the experience and insight that benefits borrowers, and I focus on processes and improvements that ensure a great lending experience, whether the customer is a first-time home buyer or has purchased or refinanced a number of homes."

In addition to previously working with First Community Mortgage, including serving as Manager of Branch Operations, Product Support, and later Branch Sales Manager, Smith has been Operations Manager at a regional bank and last served as Vice President and Sales Manager for FirstBank (formerly Franklin Synergy Bank).

Away from work, he loves playing golf and he and his wife enjoy snow skiing and spending time with their granddaughter and twin grandsons. They reside in Franklin.

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. It funded over $3.5 billion in home loans in 2020, and was recently ranked 5th among top mortgage lenders in Metro Nashville, based on 2019 volume. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700. www.FirstCommunityMortgage.com

