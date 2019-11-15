First Company Breaks Ground In New Colorado Business Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grand Junction Economic Partnership is pleased to announce that RockyMounts, a bike rack manufacturer from Boulder, has officially relocated to Grand Junction, Colo. The company broke ground on its new headquarters in Riverfront at Las Colonias Park this afternoon.

"What was important to us was finding an area with solid business infrastructure, access to outdoor recreation, quality of life for our staff, low or no commute times, positive workforce and an engaged outdoor community," said Bobby Noyes, Owner of RockyMounts, upon announcing the relocation last summer.

RockyMounts is the first company to break ground in Riverfront at Las Colonias Park, a 140-acre mixed-use development along the Colorado River in downtown Grand Junction. Once complete next year, the $30 million development will include a 15-acre business park, a 5,000-seat amphitheater, a river park with two standing waves, a boat ramp, multiple ponds and a zipline across the Colorado River.

Riverfront at Las Colonias Park is a unique collaboration between multiple economic development partners and the community in Grand Junction. The development is spearheaded by the City of Grand Junction, GJEP and Bonsai Design, a local business that designs and implements adventure courses across the country. Bonsai Design is expected to break ground in the business park in Spring 2020 and several other businesses are currently working with GJEP to follow suit.

About the Grand Junction Economic Partnership

The Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP) works to enhance the economic vitality and quality of life in Colorado's Grand Valley by supporting high-impact capital investment and job creation. Operating as a 501(c)3, GJEP administers incentive programs and offers services free of charge to organizations interested in relocation or expansion in the cities of Grand Junction and Fruita, the town of Palisade and surrounding communities of Mesa County. Visit www.gjep.org for more information.

