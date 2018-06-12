First Complete Prenatal Vitamin Shot Replaces Hard-To-Swallow Pills

Company founders, Cortney and Jeremy Caudill, are both former pharmaceutical industry executives who were inspired to develop the unique product when Cortney became pregnant with their first child. The couple spent three years of perfecting the flavor, texture, and effectiveness of glë®, in conjunction with FDA-certified laboratories.

"Prenatal vitamin pills are not easy to swallow, especially when you are nauseous from morning sickness," eauLife Co-Founder Cortney Caudill said. "Because of the increased vitamin and mineral requirements during pregnancy, the extremely large pills can cause problems with your digestion. Motherhood is a beautiful experience and we wanted to develop a product that enhances that experience by helping women avoid the pain of taking these pills."

"During our early research, we spoke with moms, Ob-Gyns, nutritionists, and industry veterans who all agreed that we were onto something," Co-Founder Jeremy Caudill said. "The current market alternatives to pills such as gummy vitamins or powdered vitamin drink mixes either had fewer vitamins and minerals, were loaded with sugar, or were just too inconvenient."

glë is quickly gaining acceptance in the medical community, which has long been searching for a complete prenatal vitamin solution that increases patient compliance.

"I am incredibly excited about the launch of glë," acclaimed Ob-Gyn and Reproductive Endocrinologist Dr. Stephanie Marshall Thompson said. "Finally my patients have an option for excellent prenatal vitamins in a liquid formulation that tastes great. glë is another great addition to products that make the long ten months of pregnancy a little easier."

The company is celebrating by giving away a ten month supply of glë® to the 500th customer purchasing at www.gleprenatal.com.

eauLife North America LLC is an Austin, Texas based startup company focused on the development of unique products that solve challenges in women's healthcare. Cortney and Jeremy founded the company in 2015. The company's first product is glë®, a 3oz liquid prenatal multivitamin taken once daily.

