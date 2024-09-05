First Connect and Root Launch Streamlined Quote & Bind Process for Independent Insurance Agents

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Connect Insurance Services , a digital platform designed to support independent agents by providing access to the nation's top carriers, today announced it is partnering with Root Insurance to offer API-powered quote and bind capabilities to independent insurance agents. Root Insurance is a subsidiary of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions.

The new interface streamlines access to Root's standard and preferred auto insurance for agents in California, and the companies plan to expand the First Connect offering in 25 additional states by the end of October.

"First Connect is committed to providing independent agents with access to leading insurance products and the technology they need to succeed in all markets," said President Aviad Pinkovezky. "Adding a leading insurtech like Root, renowned for delivering a simple insurance purchasing process, is a natural fit for our platform and a win for the agents we support."

After an agent enters basic customer details, the new streamlined process pulls data on drivers and vehicles and, after considering state minimums and previous customer coverages, offers a policy type and deductible. Once logged on to First Connect, agents can work across all their devices without being required to enter additional carrier credentials.

"The independent agent channel presents a unique opportunity to reach more drivers," said Jason Shapiro, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Root. "First Connect's technological prowess and productive independent agent community make them a natural partner for building a seamless and secure interface and further diversifying our distribution strategy."

First Connect is an agent-centric platform that levels the playing field for independent agents by providing access to technology and over 100 carriers and MGAs across home, auto, cyber, small business, life, and specialty lines. The two companies plan to roll out the new streamlined quote and bind process to independent agents in additional states in the coming months.

To learn more about how First Connect provides independent agencies with access to the leading carriers or to sign up, visit firstconnectinsurance.com .

About First Connect

First Connect Insurance Services is a digital platform designed to level the playing field for independent agents by providing access to over 100 carriers and MGAs across home, auto, cyber, small business, life, and specialty lines. First Connect is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. For more information, visit https://www.firstconnectinsurance.com/

About Root, Inc.

Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has 14 million downloads and has collected more than 27 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings. To learn more about Root, visit root.com .

