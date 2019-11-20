First Cryoballoon Ablation Procedures Performed Using the VersaCross® Transseptal Solution

The first cryoballoon cases were performed by Dr. Dan Musat, cardiac electrophysiologist at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, New Jersey, US.

"Balloon ablation cases have an added layer of complexity as they require a sturdy exchange rail to achieve left-atrial access of large bore ablation catheters," said Dr. Musat. "The VersaCross solution provides strong support for these large catheters, allowing them to smoothly follow the wire's path into the left atrium for delivery of therapy."

The device has a 0.035" exchange rail, functioning as an exchange wire once left-atrial access is achieved, streamlining procedures and eliminating the need for additional devices. The VersaCross solution also includes the first shapeable sheath and dilator, further enabling cardiologists to achieve transseptal punctures at the optimal location on the septum.

Dr. Suneet Mittal, Director of Electrophysiology and Cardiac Research at Valley and Medical Director of the Snyder Center for Comprehensive Atrial Fibrillation said: "A number of device exchanges are typically required throughout an ablation procedure, to gain transseptal access and deliver therapy. With every exchange comes added risk to the patient. Given that the VersaCross solution acts as puncture device and exchange rail, it eliminates the need to introduce these devices individually into the body, while still executing smooth and precise transseptal access."

"Our aim with the VersaCross solution was to allow physicians to focus on the delivery of therapy, by developing a device that builds on their ability to efficiently navigate the common complexities of transseptal access," said J.P. Urbanski, PhD, who led the development of the VersaCross solution at Baylis Medical.

The VersaCross solution is available in J-Tip and Pigtail wire configurations. The device is expected to launch early 2020.

About Baylis Medical

Baylis Medical is a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative medical devices in the field of cardiology, with a focus on left-heart access. Headquartered in Canada, and with offices world-wide, our clinical solutions have been Improving the Lives of People Around the World for over 30 years. For more information, visit www.baylismedical.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About The Valley Hospital

The Valley Hospital, a 431-bed, acute care, not-for-profit hospital located in Ridgewood, NJ, is part of Valley Health System, which also includes Valley Home Care and Valley Medical Group. Valley has been recognized by Healthgrades with the America's 250 Best Hospitals Award™; as one of America's 100 Best Hospitals Awards in the areas of Stroke Care, General Surgery and Gastrointestinal Care; and with Excellence Awards for Neurosciences, Cranial Neurosurgery, Stroke Care, Gastrointestinal Care, General Surgery and Critical Care. Valley has also held Magnet® recognition – the nursing profession's highest honor awarded by the American Nurses Credentialing Center – since 2003. Valley is a cardiovascular affiliate of the Cleveland Clinic Heart and Vascular Institute, and an academic and clinical affiliate of the Mount Sinai Health System. Key services include cardiology, oncology, women's and children's services, emergency care, orthopedics, and neurosciences.

For more information, please visit www.ValleyHealth.com, and follow Valley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

