First Day of Summer: Cool Off with Swimsuit Savings from Lands' End

DODGEVILLE, Wis., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While it may already feel like summer with temperatures soaring in parts of the country, June 21 officially marks the first day of the hottest season. To help everyone cool off, Lands' End is introducing a series of promotions to kick off summer, starting with 40 percent off of all regular priced swimwear for women, men and kids, as well as swim tees, beach towels, totes, water shoes and more. The offer will be valid with promotional code BERRY and pin 7921 when ordering.

Start the first day of summer with a sizzling swimsuit deal. Lands' End is offering 40 percent off of everything you need for the beach and beyond.

"The kick off of summer is the perfect time to make plans and stock up on swimwear for the entire family," said Michele Casper, Lands' End vice president of Public Relations and Brand Marketing. "Lands' End is lending a hand by helping everyone discover quality swimwear and take advantage of amazing values on the first day of summer as well as offering a chance to win gift cards to purchase summer essentials. It's a great way to start the best season of the year."

Best on the Beach Sweepstakes

Lands' End is also offering a chance to win summer essentials through the Best on the Beach sweepstakes. Simply visit landsend.com/bestonthebeach and enter now through June 28, 2018, for a chance to be chosen at random to win the grand prize -- a $1,000 Lands' End gift card, monogrammed tote and two beach towels. Each week during the sweepstakes, five lucky winners will also be chosen at random to win a $100 Lands' End eGift Card.

ABOUT LANDS' END, INC.

Lands' End, Inc. (Nasdaq:LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international websites, and through retail locations, primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears® and standalone Lands' End Stores. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

