First Day, One of the Fastest-Growing Family Nutrition Brands, Launches Nationwide at Target with Dedicated Endcap Display

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Day, one of the fastest-growing brands in health and wellness supplements, today announced its first-ever retail launch, with its products now available at select Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com. The launch marks a major milestone for the brand as it expands beyond direct-to-consumer to reach families where they already shop.

A Target shopping basket being held by a woman holding a bottle of first day vitamins Endcap retail display at Target featuring First Day multivitamin, magnesium and pre+ post probiotic gummy vitamins

First Day is launching nine products across multivitamins, magnesium, and pre- and post-probiotics, designed for Kids, Teens, and Women in a gummy format. The Target assortment will include exclusive flavors, offering families even more delicious ways to build better daily nutrition routines. The line will be priced from $29.99-$39.99.

Discover the assortment at Target.com including

Kids The "No-Junk" Multi

Teens The "No-Junk" Multi

Women The "No-Junk" Multi

Kids Pre+ Post Probiotic

Teens Pre+ Post Probiotic

Women Pre+ Post Probiotic

Kids Nighttime Reset Magnesium

Teens Nighttime Reset Magnesium

Women Nighttime Reset Magnesium

Founded in 2019, First Day was created to address a growing gap in the supplement aisle: products for families that are both highly effective and genuinely enjoyable to take. Last year alone, the brand sold more than 100 million gummies and has helped over 1 million families build healthier habits.

"First Day was born out of a simple but deeply personal belief that families deserve better options when it comes to nutrition," said Alice Li, Founder of First Day. "So many products on the shelf are filled with unnecessary ingredients or compromise on taste, making it harder for families to stay consistent. Launching at Target allows us to bring thoughtfully formulated, science-backed products to more families in a place they already trust and visit regularly. This moment represents years of listening, learning, and building with intention."

First Day is committed to its No Junk standard, meaning no dyes, fillers, or fad ingredients. Every formula is designed using ingredients that have been clinically shown to deliver results, work synergistically together, and be readily absorbed by the body. The brand also holds the Clean Label Project Purity Award which tests formulas for over 200 contaminants, including heavy metals, reinforcing its commitment to safety, transparency, and trust.

With more than 1 million families already using First Day, the Target launch marks a meaningful step forward in the company's long-term mission to make 1 billion people healthier by transforming how families think about and experience daily nutrition.

About First Day

Founded in 2019, First Day i s one of the fastest-growing health and wellness brands, creating science-backed vitamins and supplements designed for the whole family. Known for its No Junk commitment, First Day formulates products without artificial sugars, dyes, fillers, or unnecessary ingredients, using clinically studied nutrients that are designed for optimal absorption. Trusted by over 1 million families, First Day continues to set a new standard for clean, effective, and delicious nutrition. Learn more at www.firstday.com.

SOURCE First Day