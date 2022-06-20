FIRST DERIVATIVE ANNOUNCES NEW OPERATION IN POLAND AS PART OF ITS GLOBAL EXPANSION STRATEGY

Poland is a key gateway to tech talent, with Łódź benefitting from an exceptionally strong pool of software engineers. As the operation scales, First Derivative has committed to hiring more than 1,000 highly-skilled engineers in Poland, in areas such as data engineering, software development, cloud, and analytics. This strategy is in line with First Derivative's long-term objective of providing optimal service to clients by developing near-shore centres of excellence in markets where the skills and culture of the local workforce map to the values and vision of the business.

Alongside the existing pool of talent, First Derivative will launch a graduate training initiative through partnerships with local universities, mirroring how it works with leading academic institutions in other key markets around the world. The goal is to provide best-in-class computer science expertise, software engineering, and cloud talent to support clients with their toughest operational, data, and technology challenges.

Szymon Kaczmarczyk will lead the new office. Prior to joining First Derivative, Szymon held a management role at digital transformation consultancy GFT Group. With a strong background in IT, finance, and capital markets, Szymon will be well placed to take charge of the operation.

David Collins, Managing Director, First Derivative, said:

"We have ambitious plans for Poland, and Łódź is the perfect location to expand our presence in engineering and strengthen our solutions. Under Szymon's leadership, we are focused on building out our infrastructure, hiring talent at both graduate and experienced professional levels, and marketing our services. We see Poland becoming a key location for us, especially in the areas of software development and Client Lifecycle Management."

Szymon Kaczmarczyk, Country Lead, Poland, said:

"The opening of the new Polish office is a step towards First Derivative's long-term strategy to increase its tailored offering to our clients. Our dedicated team will be positioned to empower our clients with data-driven solutions to complex business challenges. I look forward to growing the business and expanding our presence in the region."

About First Derivative

Driven by people, data, and technology, First Derivative is a managed services and consulting business. Counting all of the world's leading investment banks as clients, First Derivative is part of FD Technologies plc, a group of data-driven businesses that unlock the value of insight, hindsight, and foresight to drive organisations forward. As the world's largest Capital Markets consultancy, First Derivative helps its clients navigate the data-driven, digital revolution that is both disrupting and transforming the financial services sector. The Group operates from 13 offices across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs more than 3,000 people worldwide.

Media enquiries – [email protected] : +48 601 296 500

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1842589/First_Derivative_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1842590/First_Derivative_Logo.jpg

SOURCE First Derivative