First Digital Therapeutics Solution for Orthopedics Recovery to be presented at Clinical Orthopedics Society (COS) 2019 Annual Meeting

The oral presentation titled "Digital Therapeutics (DTx) EMG Biofeedback Solution for Post-Scapular Fracture" will be presented during the Rapid Fire Sessions 3A under Shoulder & Elbow in the Mathews Room, moderated by Champ L. Baker Jr., MD of The Hughston Clinic.

"Clinical Orthopedics Society is one of the oldest clinical societies in the world and it's a privilege for us to be accepted to present our study at this prestigious event," said Siva Nadarajah, Co-Founder and President of JOGO Health Inc.

"I am excited that our case study was peer reviewed and accepted by the scientific committee. We will present a case that showed significant improvements of a patient who had JOGO digital therapeutics treatment post a scapula bone repair due to a motorcycle accident," said Gary Krasilovsky PT, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of JOGO Health Inc.

"We are proud to have developed one of the first evidence based digital therapeutics products to treat orthopedics conditions, and a research philosophy that puts patients first and reduces treatment costs," said Sanjai Murali, Founder and CEO of JOGO Health.

The scapula plays a critical role in the association between the upper extremity and the axial skeleton. Fractures of the scapula account for 0.4% to 1% of all fractures and have an annual incidence of approximately 10 per 100,000 inhabitants, which translates to approximately 700,000 new cases per year.

JOGO Health is a digital therapeutic company that developed JOGO, a prescription digital therapeutics product to treat orthopedics and neuromuscular (NM) diseases such as stroke, spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy, bell's palsy, urinary and fecal incontinence.

JOGO helps enhance rewiring of the CNS to improve voluntary control of muscles that was lost due to stroke and other neuro-muscular conditions. JOGO is composed of wireless, wearable surface EMG sensors, and a patent protected Mobile App that provide treatment protocols and games that can be adapted for muscle relaxation, movement coordination, and neuro-muscular reeducation, all leveraging neuroplasticity.

