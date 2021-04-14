First Digital Vaccine Card Service VaxYes Converts 10,000 COVID Vaccine Cards Into Digital Vaccine Certificates

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoGetVax, the country's first end-to-end COVID-19 vaccine technology platform, has successfully helped its first 10,000 users convert their vaccine cards into secure digital vaccination certificates using its vaccine technology service VaxYes. Digital vaccine certificates can be used for travel, attending live events or anywhere a vaccine card is requested.

In a few easy steps, vaccine recipients can now safely upload their vaccination card to their smartphone's digital wallet via Apple Wallet or Google Pay, eliminating worries over misplacing paper records during a time when public health and safety remains a concern worldwide.

"Having continuous access to your vaccination record during the pandemic is essential," said GoGet, Inc., CEO Mohammad Gaber. GoGet, Inc. is the parent company of GoGetVax. "Providing this service to digitize such an important document like your vaccine record is yet another example of how our GoGetVax platform makes life easier and more convenient for our users, and the ability to add the card to your digital wallet makes it that much better."

Users convert paper vaccine cards into digital vaccine certificates by visiting the VaxYes page, providing their phone number, uploading photos of their vaccination card and ID, and receiving their digital vaccine certificate upon verification. The free VaxYes service has already registered over 10,000 users.

VaxYes uses AES 256-bit encryption to ensure personal information is secure in a HIPAA-compliant environment, and it utilizes four levels of verification to ensure accuracy and authenticity:

Personal Identification: VaxYes confirms and validates the identity of those submitting vaccine cards to ensure they are the correct recipients of the digital vaccine certificate.

Information Verification: Information presented in users' vaccine card and personal identification are verified.

Image Verification: VaxYes uses A.I. and trained medical professionals to verify the validity of vaccine card photos submitted.

State-Level Record Verification: State immunization records are used to verify the information users submit into VaxYes.

"Proof of vaccination could be the key to returning to normalcy," Gaber said. "You never know when you might need to show your vaccination card, and having it in your phone is the best way to ensure it's at your fingertips whenever it's needed."

GoGetVax is helping thousands across the country seamlessly manage the vaccination process from start to finish, allowing people to review eligibility, pre-register, receive real-time updates on availability and schedule vaccination appointments.

For more information on GoGetVax and VaxYes, including testing locations and scheduling vaccinations, visit www.gogetvax.com.

About GoGetVax

GoGetVax is the easiest way to vaccinate your communities through a complete end-to-end technology platform designed for vaccine administration. The GoGetVax COVID-19 vaccination experience helps keep the nation's communities and economies open and safe. GoGetVax's COVID-19 response units ensure geographical reach to rural areas and fast activation in virus hotspots. For more, visit www.gogetvax.com.

