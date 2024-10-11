First DORITOS® Restaurant Elevates Late-Night Favorites at Crypto.com Arena

The new Doritos After Dark™ restaurant expands its culinary journey and 'For the Bold®' mantra with a menu that features globally inspired flavors

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DORITOS® introduces a new bold culinary experience for Crypto.com Arena ticket holders who seek the unexpected by opening a Doritos After Dark™ restaurant at the iconic sports and live events arena. Offering everything from spicy appetizers to bold entrees and sweet desserts, the restaurant elevates all dishes with the undeniable flavor and crunch of Doritos chips, inviting fans to feed their late-night curiosity.

"Taking cues from our consumers, we are enabling people to experience their favorite brands from Frito-Lay in delicious new ways," said Carolyn Braff, vice president of culinary marketing at Frito-Lay. "The globally inspired flavors of the Doritos After Dark menu will invite late-night food fans to see the creative and surprising ways Doritos can enhance their favorite meals and cocktails."

While the Doritos After Dark restaurant is only available to ticketholders during regularly scheduled events at the Crypto.com Arena, Doritos After Dark will step out of the arena and into a one-of-a-kind Doritos Night Market pop-up on November 15. For one night only, ahead of one of the biggest concerts of the year, the Doritos Night Market will serve up delectable Doritos After Dark bites in a free, immersive, neon-filled atmosphere open to all from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. PT at Peacock Place (800 W. Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90015), adjacent to the arena at L.A. LIVE.

"When we take Doritos chips out of the bag and put the distinctive chip into recipes, the culinary possibilities are endless," said Chef Wiley Bates, culinary senior principal scientist at Frito-Lay "The Doritos brand is known for pushing boundaries and paving new paths. The food and alcoholic beverages offered at the new Doritos After Dark restaurant were created with the consumer in mind and take delicious fan favorites up a notch with the boldness and flair only Doritos flavors can deliver."

The Doritos After Dark restaurant's inventive take on culinary classics include:

Doritos® Flamin' Hot® Limón Late Night™ Rita: Dance the night away with our After Dark take on the classic tequila margarita – complete with a Doritos Flamin' Hot Limón rim.

Doritos® Spicy Sweet Chili Ramen-Rito: Ramen meets Burrito meets Doritos spicy sweet flavor. This fusion of Asian and Tex-Mex flavors packs a late-night punch – perfectly seasoned grilled chicken, oodles of ramen noodles, crushed Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili flavored tortilla chips, charred corn, fresh scallions and cilantro are all rolled in a warm flour tortilla. This one deserves a double dunk in our side of Doritos Flamin' Hot aioli and Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili crunchers.

Doritos® Flamin' Hot® Nacho Veggie Dumplings: Asian-inspired pan-fried dumplings, filled with savory veggies and topped with a Flamin' Hot Nacho chili crisp. The finale? A fresh garnish of green onions and cilantro for a flavor-packed experience that's unapologetically hot!

Doritos® Nacho Cheese Texas-Style Loaded Nachos: Classic Nachos – Texas Style! Loaded with mouthwatering brisket, smokey BBQ sauce, gooey nacho cheese, sliced dill pickles, and sweet onions piled on top of Doritos Nacho Cheese [Doritos BBQ] flavored tortilla chips for a Southern taste that hits all the right notes.

Doritos® Nacho Cheese Crunchtastic Vanilla Cone: Drumroll please for a dessert that's worth the hype! This classic vanilla ice cream waffle cone is dipped in rich milk chocolate and rolled in Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored tortilla chip crunchers for the perfect sweet and salty bite to end the night!

"We're thrilled to be the home of Doritos' first restaurant as Doritos After Dark opens at Crypto.com Arena this fall," said Lee Zeidman, President of Crypto.com Arena. "As the premier sports and live entertainment arena in Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena continues to present top-notch culinary experiences for fans, and we can't wait for our guests to enjoy the unique cuisine Doritos After Dark offers."

Doritos brand first introduced Doritos After Dark in 2022 to meet fans' desires for bold, experiential late-night bites with pop-up ghost kitchens in New York and Los Angeles serving up never seen before recipes through delivery partners for a limited time only. In March 2023, Doritos After Dark made a splash at SXSW through an exclusive party where DJs and mouthwatering dishes like Doritos BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos made the afterparty the most exhilarating part of SXSW attendees' day. The new Crypto.com Arena experience will capture the thrilling energy and unmatched flavors fans have come to expect from Doritos after Dark in one of the most exciting arenas in the country.

This bold activation continues Frito-Lay's long-standing relationship with Crypto.com Arena and AEG. As the official ready-to-eat packaged salty snack foods partner of Crypto.com Arena, Frito-Lay has played a key role in elevating the arena's live events.

Crypto.com Arena ticketholders can head to the Doritos After Dark restaurant on the night of their ticketed event for a table on a first-come-first-served basis. Doritos After Dark recipes are also available at DoritosAfterDark.com for those who would like to upgrade their late-night meals at home.

