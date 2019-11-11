First Double Lung Transplant for Vaping-related Illness Takes Place at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit

Henry Ford Health System

Nov 11, 2019, 15:05 ET

WHAT:

Henry Ford Health System medical team discusses the recent double lung transplant for
a patient suffering from vaping-related lung injury.


WHEN:

3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019

WHERE:

Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, MI

DETAILS:

A team of Henry Ford Health System medical experts performed what we believe is the
first double lung transplant in the United States for a patient whose lungs were
irreparably damaged from vaping. They will discuss the patient's treatment and provide
an update on his condition. The patient will not be participating or identified and has
asked for privacy at this time. But he and his family would like his medical team to share
photographs and an update to warn others. No additional information will be
released/discussed until 3 p.m. Tuesday.


RSVP

Required:

Tammy Battaglia

248-881-0809 cell/text

Tammy.Battaglia@hfhs.org

Due to ongoing construction, media parking will be at Byron and Bethune roads. This is
behind the hospital, off Pallister, near the Emergency entrance. Additional arrival details
provided upon RSVP.

