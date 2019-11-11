First Double Lung Transplant for Vaping-related Illness Takes Place at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit

DETAILS:

A team of Henry Ford Health System medical experts performed what we believe is the

first double lung transplant in the United States for a patient whose lungs were

irreparably damaged from vaping. They will discuss the patient's treatment and provide

an update on his condition. The patient will not be participating or identified and has

asked for privacy at this time. But he and his family would like his medical team to share

photographs and an update to warn others. No additional information will be

released/discussed until 3 p.m. Tuesday.