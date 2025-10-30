First Dual-Positive Immunotherapy with PFS and OS Benefit in EGFR+ NSCLC After EGFR-TKI Progression: Ivonescimab Final OS Analysis from HARMONi-A to Be Presented at SITC 2025

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso (9926.HK) is excited to announce that the significant results from the final overall survival analysis of the Phase III HARMONi-A study, which evaluates the first-in-class bispecific antibody ivonescimab (PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody) combined with chemotherapy for EGFR-mutated, non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients after EGFR-TKI progression, have been selected as a Late-Breaking Abstract at the 40th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (2025 SITC).

Title: Final Overall Survival Analysis of HARMONi-A Study Comparing Ivonescimab Plus Chemotherapy to Chemotherapy Alone in Patients With EGFR+ NSCLC Progressed on EGFR-TKI Treatment

Abstract Number: 1348

Session: Clinical Oral Abstract Session 104

Date/Time: Friday, November 7, 2025, 11:30 AM ET

The HARMONi-A study is the first Phase III trial of an immunotherapy for EGFR-TKI-resistant, EGFR-mutated non-squamous NSCLC to show statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in both progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS). This marks ivonescimab's first final OS analysis in a Phase III trial and confirms its groundbreaking survival benefit for non-squamous NSCLC patients that progressed after EGFR-TKI therapy.

Based on the positive clinical data from the HARMONi-A study, ivonescimab received approval from the China National Medical Products Administration in May 2024 for this indication. In November 2024, Akeso announced that ivonescimab was successfully added to China's National Reimbursement Drug List, effective January 1, 2025, ensuring widespread patient access to this life-saving treatment.

Additionally, Akeso's global partner, Summit Therapeutics, announced in October 2025 that it plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the fourth quarter of 2025, seeking approval for ivonescimab in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of EGFR-mutant, third-generation EGFR-TKI-resistant, non-squamous NSCLC.

Forward-Looking Statement of Akeso, Inc.

This announcement by Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK, "Akeso") contains "forward-looking statements". These statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of Akeso's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any decision to purchase securities of Akeso. There can be no assurance that the drug candidate(s) indicated in this announcement or Akeso's other pipeline candidates will obtain the required regulatory approvals or achieve commercial success. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in P.R.China, the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; Akeso's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the Akeso's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

Akeso does not undertake any obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

About Akeso

Akeso (HKEX: 9926.HK) is a leading biopharmaceutical company committed to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of the world's first or best-in-class innovative biological medicines. Founded in 2012, the company has created a unique integrated R&D innovation system with the comprehensive end-to-end drug development platform (ACE Platform) and bi-specific antibody drug development technology (Tetrabody) as the core, a GMP-compliant manufacturing system and a commercialization system with an advanced operation mode, and has gradually developed into a globally competitive biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative solutions. With fully integrated multi-functional platform, Akeso is internally working on a robust pipeline of over 50 innovative assets in the fields of cancer, autoimmune disease, inflammation, metabolic disease and other major diseases. Among them, 24 candidates have entered clinical trials (including 15 bispecific/multispecific antibodies and bispecific ADCs. Additionally, 7 new drugs are commercially available. Through efficient and breakthrough R&D innovation, Akeso always integrates superior global resources, develops the first-in-class and best-in-class new drugs, provides affordable therapeutic antibodies for patients worldwide, and continuously creates more commercial and social values to become a global leading biopharmaceutical enterprise.

For more information, please visit https://www.akesobio.com/en/about-us/corporate-profile/ and follow us on Linkedin.

