First Edition of World Conference on Early Detection of Cancer Set to Start in November in Hainan, China

The World Conference on Early Detection of Cancer is a unique international platform mounted to unite the efforts of scientists, academicians, researchers, physicians and business entrepreneurs in the field of oncology across the globe, allowing them to trade insights, experience and the latest medical studies to drive the progress of early detection and diagnosis research in cancer. The organizations co-hosting the conference include:

China Anti-Cancer Association Expert Committee of Early Detection and Early Treatment

National Innovation Center for Advanced Medical Devices

Zhong Nanshan Medical Foundation

Belt and Road Life Science Economy Alliance

Hainan Medical Innovation Promotion Association

The core themes of the ZAODX World Conference on Early Detection of Cancer will be focused on the leading medical technologies and solutions for early cancer screening and their applications, with esteemed industry insiders discussing the opportunities and challenges that accelerate and impede current scientific progress in the field, as well as China's efforts in exploring solutions to help the world realize a shared vision for better cancer treatment.

Based on the Globocan 2020 database, International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) estimates that the global cancer burden has hit 19.3 million new cases and nearly 10 million deaths in 2020. The figures highlight the pressing need for a paradigm shift in the ability of countries around the world to increase early-stage cancer detection, screening, and diagnosis to improve the survival rates and health outcomes of global cancer patients.

Early cancer screening has also gained more traction in China in recent years. The 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) underscores the significance of improving the medical solutions for the early prevention, screening and intervention in chronic diseases. During the 2021 Two Sessions, China's annual parliamentary meetings, several representatives to the National People's Congress proposed including screening tests for cancer in the national healthcare insurance in a bid to reduce the financial burden of cancer treatment and enhance the uptake of early screening.

As more and more early cancer screening and diagnosis technologies have become available to people around the world, the industry has entered a phase of rapid development, which now requires closer cooperation in aspects of production, education, research, funding, medicine, politics, and media to address the barriers to early cancer detection and diagnosis.

About ZAODX.COM

Founded in 2020, ZAODX.COM is China's first digital media platform focusing on early screening, diagnosis and treatment of diseases, led by a cross-sector team that is comprised of experts in life science, healthcare and media. With its mission centered on pushing the transformation of the healthcare system in China, ZAODX.COM believes that disease prevention is one of the most economical and impactful health strategies, bringing its readers professional coverage and insights on the latest development in disease early detection and diagnosis in hopes of elevating the awareness of disease prevention.

