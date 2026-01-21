First Entertainment Credit Union and Nymbus Launch CineFi, First Digital Credit Union for Entertainment Professionals

Credit union sets bold new standard in financial services, combining superior digital banking with a deep commitment to community, creativity, and long-term growth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nymbus, a modern banking platform for U.S. banks and credit unions, today announced that First Entertainment Credit Union has successfully launched CineFi , the first fully digital credit union created exclusively for the entertainment industry in the Atlanta area. This latest partnership is another real-world example of how financial institutions can leverage Nymbus' modern banking solutions to create new brands for specialized market segments.

Since 1967, First Entertainment Credit Union has served creators in the entertainment industry. Headquartered in Hollywood, Calif., the credit union provides banking and financial services through its branches in Los Angeles County – including the Warner Bros., Sony, and Paramount studio locations – and manages more than $2 billion in assets. To expand access to financial services within an entertainment community that is expanding across the U.S., First Entertainment Credit Union teamed up with Nymbus to launch CineFi, the first and only fully digital credit union created for TV, film, music, gaming, content creation, and influencer professionals. As a division of First Entertainment Credit Union, it combines decades of entertainment industry banking expertise with a future-ready digital platform tailored to the needs of creatives.

"Credit unions are looking for new ways to drive growth and differentiate themselves in competitive markets while also delivering unique services to members," said Jeffery Kendall, Chairman and CEO of Nymbus. "Our vertical banking solutions enable credit unions like First Entertainment Credit Union to quickly launch specialized offerings that serve unique segments, create new revenue streams, and build more connected film and TV communities. We're excited to see CineFi launch and demonstrate how the right technology can turn market opportunities into real business results."

With Nymbus' vertical banking solutions, First Entertainment Credit Union quickly launched CineFi to serve entertainment professionals and associated trades, including above- and below-the-line workers, content creators, and gaming professionals. Membership is designed for anyone whose career revolves around the creative industry. Unlike traditional banks, CineFi is built specifically for the entertainment industry. Its products and services are designed for the unique financial realities of creative professionals, including variable income, freelance, gig work, and project-based payments.

"Nymbus has been instrumental in bringing our vision for CineFi to life," said Stephen Owen, President and CEO of First Entertainment Credit Union and CineFi. "We exist to help the entertainment and creative communities thrive with their finances. Our partnership with Nymbus has enabled us to create a truly digital-first experience that serves our community's specific needs wherever they may go for work. This represents the future of specialized banking – combining deep industry knowledge with innovative technology."

CineFi is currently available to entertainment professionals and associated trades in the Atlanta metropolitan area, with nationwide digital banking services accessible through the platform's mobile app and website at www.cinefi.com .

Nymbus delivers a cloud-based, highly extensible, full-stack banking platform, empowering community banks and credit unions to accelerate their growth and market positioning. Founded in 2015, Nymbus modernizes legacy core systems that support both brick-and-mortar operations and digital-first institutions and facilitates the launch of vertical banking strategies or subsidiary brands with a sidecar Core alternative.

The Nymbus Banking Platform solution delivers the technology, people, and processes to scale as your financial institution grows. For more information, visit nymbus.com .

Launched in 2026 by First Entertainment Credit Union, CineFi is the first fully digital credit union created for entertainment industry professionals and aspiring talent in Atlanta, Ga. With more than 50 years of entertainment industry expertise, CineFi delivers a future-ready banking experience designed to simplify financial management for those who live and breathe the craft. Offering premium financial products, competitive rates, and tailored financial education, CineFi empowers creators—above and below the line—to achieve long-term success. Beyond banking, CineFi is committed to strengthening the entertainment and creative community by supporting industry nonprofits, schools, organizations, festivals, and events that advance the art and business of filmmaking. Visit www.cinefi.com .

