First Entertainment Credit Union Relaunches The A‑List Relationship‑Based Banking Program

The relationship‑based program reflects the credit union's long‑term commitment to financial solutions built for project‑based work and fluctuating income

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an economy where financial stability is increasingly defined by flexibility rather than predictability, First Entertainment Credit Union has relaunched The A‑List, a relationship‑based banking program redesigned to reflect the realities of entertainment careers.

For many entertainment professionals, careers are built project by project, with fluctuating income, gaps between paychecks, and ongoing planning demands, patterns traditional banking models do not always fully reflect.

The A List First Entertainment Credit Union

The updated program, The A‑List, formalizes First Entertainment's relationship‑based approach to banking into a clear, tiered structure that delivers meaningful benefits to members who build and maintain their financial foundation over time. By aligning higher savings yields, lower borrowing costs, and personalized service with sustained engagement, the relaunch reflects the credit union's continued emphasis on long‑term financial stability amid evolving economic conditions.

"Our members deserve banking that works the way they do," said Stephen Owen, President and CEO of First Entertainment Credit Union. "The A‑List rewards consistency and commitment, even when careers and income move project by project."

Program Structure

The A‑List is structured into two tiers based on combined average daily balances:

The A‑List Select, for members with combined average daily balances of $50,000 or more





The A‑List Reserve, for members with combined average daily balances of $200,000 or more

Unlike traditional rewards programs, The A‑List aligns sustained savings behavior with tangible borrowing advantages, supporting members through varying economic cycles and career phases.

Member‑Focused Benefits

The A‑List is designed to deliver tangible, member‑focused advantages, including:

More financial runway between projects, through enhanced savings earnings





Lower borrowing costs, through discounted auto and home lending rates





The ability to earn more without changing financial behavior, by rewarding existing balances across accounts

Reserve‑tier members receive deeper pricing benefits, higher savings bonuses, and access to a dedicated service team.

While informed by the financial realities common in entertainment careers, The A‑List is available to qualifying members across First Entertainment's field of membership, demonstrating how insights drawn from creative industries can support a wider range of nontraditional financial profiles.

The relaunch of The A‑List reflects First Entertainment's commitment to relationship‑based banking for its members. Designed as a flexible platform rather than a one‑time redesign, The A‑List will continue to evolve as careers, income patterns, and financial needs change over time.

More information about The A‑List is available at firstent.org/alist.

About First Entertainment Credit Union

Since 1967, First Entertainment Credit Union has served creators in the entertainment industry. Headquartered in Hollywood, Calif., First Entertainment provides banking and financial services through its 7 branches in Los Angeles County – including the Warner Bros., Sony, and Paramount studio locations – and manages $2 billion in assets with over 200 team members. First Entertainment provides financial solutions to nearly 90,000 members through accessible 24/7 digital banking, unique entertainment-industry financial products, services, and ATMs. Visit FirstEnt.org.

SOURCE First Entertainment Credit Union