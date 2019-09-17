First Erbert & Gerbert's Opens In North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Bold Between the Breads' comes to the Tar Heel State. Erbert & Gerbert's Sandwich Shop opened its latest non-traditional location at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte. This marks the 51st non-traditional opening for the brand, known and loved for its adventurous theme originally based on bedtime stories told by a father to his children.

One of the fastest-growing sandwich chains in the U.S., it is also named one of the Top 200 Restaurant Franchises by EntrepreneurMagazine. "We are thrilled with the continued growth for our Erbert and Gerbert's brand, particularly with this opening in a new state like North Carolina," said Eric Wolfe, CEO of Erbert & Gerbert's. "This is a completely new part of the country we're introducing Erbert & Gerbert's to, and we're excited to work with such a reputable campus like UNC Charlotte. We're also excited to find more ways to partner, to give back to UNC Charlotte students and the community."

"We are extremely excited about Erbert & Gerbert's opening and being an anchor brand for Market on Craver. We believe students will enjoy the technology-based ways to order from E&G and we can't wait for this brand to be the talk of the campus," says Geneice Bond, Marketing Director.

At Erbert & Gerbert's, bold flavor isn't just a phrase, it's a way of life with fresh-baked, flavorful sandwich options, soups & salads. Where else can you find the Mac & Cheese BBQ Brisket, with deliciously hot & gooey Mac & Cheese, mouth-watering BBQ Brisket, and Citrus Chipotle BBQ sauce. Or the Spartan, with freshly sliced Chicken Breast topped with tangy Peppadew Mustard, Cherrywood Smoked Bacon & cheddar cheese. The uniqueness of every sandwich extends to its preparation. After the bread is cut, the soft, dough part – referred to as "the guts" – is forcibly removed in order to make room for more flavorful ingredients inside the sandwich. That's, bold between the breads.

Founded in 1988 in Eau Claire, Wis., Erbert & Gerbert's has grown to more than 100 locations in 16 states under the leadership of President and CEO Eric Wolfe, who led the group to acquire the Restaurants found in urban areas and non-traditional sites such as hospitals and college campuses. For franchising information visit http://www.erbertandgerberts.com.

