First-Ever, 36-Month Real-World, Post-Marketing Surveillance Study For IBgard®, A Nonprescription Product For Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Now Peer-Reviewed and Now Accepted For Poster Presentation At Upcoming DDW®, The World's Premier Gastroenterology Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IM HealthScience® (IMH) today announced that I rritable B owel S afety U pdate at 36 months (IBSSU36) has been accepted for a poster presentation at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW®), the world's premier gastroenterology conference on May 2-5, 2020, with favorable results from the longest-running post-marketing surveillance study of its type. The study was previously announced on August 7, 2019, and will now be presented at DDW® in May 2020.

This study, called I rritable B owel S yndrome S afety U pdate at 36 Months (IBSSU36), is a real-world surveillance study reporting on the safety and tolerability profile of IBgard®. It is estimated that 2.4 million individual patients used the product during the three-year surveillance period of October 5, 2015, to September 30, 2018. No serious adverse events were reported. Additionally, no significant pattern of non-serious adverse events emerged. Also, importantly, no significant pattern of heartburn was observed. In the American College of Gastroenterology 2018 IBS Monograph, heartburn was noted as a side effect of conventional peppermint oil preparations. 1 In the same 2018 Monograph, it was noted that heartburn is an issue since the IBS population has four times the heartburn as the general population. 2

"We are gratified that this important post-marketing study has been peer-reviewed and will be presented at DDW, the world's premier gastroenterology conference," said Michael Epstein, M.D., FACG, AGAF, a leading gastroenterologist and Chief Medical Advisor for IM HealthScience. "It is important for health care professionals and patients to be aware of the important safety and tolerability benefit of IBgard® on top of its already known efficacy profile."

Dr. Epstein added, "As noted earlier, in the American College of Gastroenterology 2018 IBS Monograph, heartburn had been singled out as an issue among conventional peppermint oil products. It is gratifying to note that more distal delivery technology in IBgard helped avoid any significant pattern of heartburn, even after 36 months."

About IBSSU36

The I rritable B owel S yndrome S afety U pdate at 36 Months (IBSSU36) is a real-world surveillance study reporting on the safety and tolerability profile of IBgard among an estimated 2.4 million individual patients who used the product. An independent call center with pharmacovigilance-trained health care personnel in accordance with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and global regulatory guidelines on properly reporting events was retained to receive and record IBgard customer questions, product issues, and adverse events. The adverse events for this study were collected and processed from October 5, 2015, to September 30, 2018. An analysis of the data by reviewers showed that there were no reported serious adverse events associated with the use of IBgard during this time frame.

About IBgard®

IBgard® is a medical food specially formulated for the dietary management of IBS. IBgard capsules contain solid-state microspheres of peppermint oil, including its principal component l-Menthol, plus fiber and amino acids (from gelatin protein), in a unique delivery system.

With its patented Site-Specific Targeting (SST®) technology pioneered by IM HealthScience, IBgard capsules release Ultramen®, an ultra-purified peppermint oil, quickly and reliably to the small intestine, where it is designed to release over 4 hours in a sustained release manner.3 The food nutrients in IBgard (peppermint oil along with fiber and amino acids) may help reduce the low-grade localized, often temporary, reversible inflammation found in some IBS patients and help normalize gut mucosal barrier function. Additionally, peppermint oil has also been shown to help normalize intestinal transit time.

IBgard previously was studied in a pivotal, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blinded, multi-center trial called IBSREST™ ( I rritable B owel S yndrome R eduction E valuation and S afety T rial). Patients suffering from IBS-D and IBS-M (alternating IBS-C and IBS-D) were included in the study. This important study was presented at DDW in May 2015 to a standing-room-only audience. The study findings were accepted and published in the February 2016 issue of Digestive Diseases and Sciences, a leading, peer-reviewed scientific journal.3, †† The data showed that IBgard demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in the Total IBS Symptom Score (TISS) in as early as 24 hours and at four weeks. The TISS represents a composite score of eight individual IBS symptoms.4 In a secondary analysis, IBgard also showed efficacy among IBS-M patients. 5 IBS-M has been observed to represent up to 74% of IBS patients.6

Additionally, results from a real-world observational study of 285 patients who took IBgard, called IBSACT™ (I rritable B owel S yndrome A dherence and C ompliance T rial), showed that there was a high level of patient satisfaction with the product even among those patients taking several capsules on a daily basis. One out of two IBS patients taking IBgard needed only 1 to 2 capsules per day to obtain individualized relief from IBS symptoms. In addition, 75 percent of the patients felt relief of abdominal pain, discomfort and/or bloating within 2 hours, while 95 percent of patients reported relief within 24 hours after taking IBgard.7,§

Currently, there are limited options for patients with IBS that offer effective and rapid relief, especially during flare-ups. Also, no Rx drug has been approved for IBS-M.

Over 10,000 healthcare practitioners, including 3,000 gastroenterologists, are estimated to have already used IBgard for their patients. For five consecutive years, IBgard continues to be the #1 recommended peppermint oil for IBS8 among gastroenterologists nationwide by an overwhelming margin.

Like all medical foods, IBgard does not require a prescription, but it must be used under medical supervision. Only a physician can confirm suspected IBS. Many physicians are now recommending taking IBgard 30-90 minutes before a meal, as it enables the supportive effect of IBgard to start as early as possible.

IBgard is available to patients in the digestive aisle at most Walmart, Target, CVS/pharmacy, Walgreens, and Rite Aid stores nationwide as well as in grocery stores across the country.

About IM HealthScience®

IM HealthScience® (IMH) is the innovator of IBgard® and FDgard® for the dietary management of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and Functional Dyspepsia (FD), respectively. In 2017, IMH added Fiber Choice®, a line of prebiotic fibers, to its product line via an acquisition. The sister subsidiary of IMH, Physician's Seal®, also provides REMfresh®, a well-known continuous release and absorption melatonin (CRA-melatonin) supplement for sleep. IMH is a privately held company based in Boca Raton, Florida. It was founded in 2010 by a team of highly experienced pharmaceutical research and development and management executives. The company is dedicated to developing products to address overall health and wellness, including conditions with a high unmet medical need, such as digestive health. The IM HealthScience advantage comes from developing products based on its patented, targeted-delivery technologies called Site-Specific Targeting (SST®). For more information, visit http://www.imhealthscience.com to learn about the company, or, www.IBgard.com, www.FDgard.com, www.FiberChoice.com, and www.REMfresh.com.

About Digestive Disease Week®

Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers, and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy, and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Institute, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW 2020 will take place on May 2-5, 2020, in Chicago. The meeting showcases advances in GI research, medicine, and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org.

††Based on IBSREST™ (Irritable Bowel Syndrome Reduction Evaluation and Safety Trial), a randomized, placebo-controlled trial in 72 IBS patients. Patients taking IBgard on a daily and proactive basis experienced a statistically significant reduction versus placebo in the total IBS symptoms score (TISS), including abdominal pain and discomfort, at 24 hours, with continued and expanding benefits at 4 weeks. Cash BD, Epstein MS, Shah SM. A novel delivery system of peppermint oil is an effective therapy for irritable bowel syndrome symptoms. After peer review, published in Dig Dis Sci. 2016;61(2):560-571. doi:10.1007/s10620-015-3858-7.

§IBSACT™ (IBS Adherence and Compliance Trial), a real-world, patient-reported outcomes trial published in a peer-reviewed journal, showed IBgard efficacy in 1-2 hours. Cash BD, Epstein MS, Shah SM. Patient satisfaction with IBS symptom relief using a novel peppermint oil delivery system in a randomized clinical trial and in the general population. After peer review, published in Int J Dig Dis. 2016;2(2):1-5.

† Individual results may vary.

IBgard is protected by U.S. patents No: 8,808,736; 9,192,583; 9,393,279; 9,572,782; 9,707,260; 9,717,696; and 8,895,086. Additional patents are pending in the United States and other jurisdictions.

Daily Gut-Health Gard™ is pending approval for a registered trademark of IM HealthScience. Calms the Angry Gut® is a registered trademark of IM HealthScience.

