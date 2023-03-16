First Ever 420 Cannabis Event to Live Stream Worldwide on Global Stage

420 Hippie Hill and Silicon Valley-based Streamer BLK PRIME Come Together to Live Stream the Historic Cannabis Event for the First Time in History

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 420 Hippie Hill , the world's largest and most famous celebration of cannabis, is excited to announce its collaboration with BLK Prime . The Silicon Valley-based subscription video-on-demand company offers multicultural content to a diverse audience worldwide. Together, they will be celebrating 420 in style with the first-ever global live stream of a cannabis event on April 20, 2023, from 10:0am - 5:00 pm PST, at Robin Williams Meadow in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, CA.

The 420 Hippie Hill event has become a global celebration of cannabis culture for decades and attracts thousands of people worldwide who gather to celebrate the plant and its many uses and benefits. The live stream which enables viewers worldwide to experience the celebration which will feature live performances from world-renowned artists, interviews with cannabis industry leaders, educational seminars, and more in real time will be available via subscription at 420live.blkprime.com for $3.99.

BLK Prime is excited to enter the multibillion-dollar annual cannabis business with 420 Hippie Hill, bringing this celebration to a worldwide audience. As a company that prides itself on providing diverse and inclusive content, BLK Prime recognizes the importance of celebrating and promoting cannabis culture positively and educationally.

"We are thrilled to partner with BLK Prime to bring the 420 Hippie Hill event to an international audience," said event producer Alex Aquino. "This is an incredible opportunity to showcase the positive aspects of cannabis culture and share it with people worldwide. We look forward to providing an unforgettable experience for viewers and attendees alike."

"For the first time ever, BLK Prime will be the exclusive platform to stream an event of this kind," said Kenneth Frith, Vice President of Production for BLK Prime. "In addition to Hippie Hill, BLK Prime has greenlit a series of cannabis-themed originally programmed shows. This is a monumental opportunity. Growers, manufacturers, and every industry now have a destination to advertise their products globally."

Media Contacts:

Katrina Belda for Hippe Hill at [email protected] / 415-562-7223

Tiffany Cummins for BLK Prime at [email protected] / 925-212-4200

Andrew Fern for BLK Prime at: [email protected] / 612- 669-8103

Juaquin Serran for BLK Prime at [email protected]

