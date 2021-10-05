First Ever, A PropTech Franchise

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Through its automated data capture and delivery platforms, the first PropTech franchise emerges from a likely source, MooveGuru. For five years MooveGuru has been perfecting the consumer experience during their moving process, now the robust platform supports consumers throughout the homeownership lifecycle.

Its latest endeavor, YourHomeHub, is the first consumer portal that is "Everything Home" – meaning it allows homeowners to manage both the financial details and physical elements of their home. The consumer can monitor extensive information about their home and local market conditions, store important documents, generate accurate estimates for home repairs and find a local contractor for over 1,000 different home service categories.

The platform is provided by real estate professionals who give this powerful homeowner resource to their customers - at no cost to them. Real estate professionals also receive exclusive marketing opportunities to their spheres of influence, which prevents competitors from engaging with their most coveted contacts from the dashboard.

All of this is packaged into a unique franchise opportunity for existing MooveGuru partners, which include Real Estate brokerages, Lenders, Title and MLS's. Nine states have been sold with 14-unit franchises pending. Scott Oakley, CEO and founder of MooveGuru notes, "We are garnering a lot of interest from our Broker and Lender relationships. Three of our first franchisees all own multiple businesses in the real estate space and are looking for another ancillary revenue stream." One of the first Regional Developers is Unique Realty Services which is headed by 35-year industry veteran Dave Collins and former COO of the ERA brand. Dave stated, "I reconnected with Scott after a precipitous LinkedIn message. We met in Atlanta a couple weeks later and I immediately knew they had a winning strategy that we needed to be part of."

The platform won't officially launch until Mid-November 2021.

Kathleen Kuhn, a 35-year veteran of the home services franchise sector, and EVP of Strategy and Franchising for MooveGuru, commented, "We knew our platform was needed and that industry leaders would appreciate what a gamechanger it is, but we did not anticipate we would close so many territories before we made any official announcement.

To learn more about a Your Home Hub Franchise and available territories, please email [email protected] or visit yourhomehub.com.

About MooveGuru

MooveGuru Inc. is based in Roswell, GA. In 2016 the company launched a free mover engagement program to real estate agents and brokers with the idea of connecting home buyers and sellers to convenience and savings on moving services. Using just-in-time delivery through artificial intelligence algorithms, MooveGuru Inc. ensures consumers receive agent-branded savings and convenience from national and local retailers and utility connections as they step through the relocation process. Today, more than 1500 brokerages, 300,000 agents, and millions of homeowners are connected to the MooveGuru and YourHomeHub platforms.

