First-Ever Amphibian Becomes 2021 Cadbury Bunny

Born less than a year ago, this is Betty's first Easter, and she's very excited to represent her amphibian friends. Betty sleeps during the day, but when the lights go out, the real fun begins. She enjoys snacking, bathing in her favorite bowl, jumping around and hanging out with her fellow frog friends. Aside from being the contest's smallest winner to-date and a natural at the bunny hop, Betty is also making history as the first amphibian and first female winner.

"Betty's been a great addition to our home and we are so glad we get to share her with the rest of the world!" said Kaitlyn V., Betty's owner. "She has been a wonderful companion at college and thanks to the support of my friends, family and the amphibian community, I know she'll make Cadbury proud as she inherits the bunny ears."

With over 12,000 entries nationwide, 2021 was a record year for the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts. Together, the Cadbury team judges and last year's winner and guest judge, Lieutenant Dan, narrowed the contenders down to the most diverse 10 finalists ever, including a frog, donkey, miniature horse and goat. For the second year in a row, the winner selected by the judges was also chosen by America and this year, Betty was the fan favorite!

"Thank you to all of our amazing finalists in the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts this year and congratulations to Betty the frog, our newest Cadbury Bunny! We are so excited to pass the coveted ears to her and know that she is going make a great addition to our Cadbury Bunny 'hall of fame,'" said Trevor Jakubek, Senior Associate Brand Manager, Cadbury Brand team.

In celebration of her win, Betty will not only star in the 2021 Cadbury Clucking Bunny Commercial, set to appear this Easter season, but will also receive a $5,000 cash prize. To honor animals nationwide, the Cadbury brand is also donating $15,000 to the The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), continuing its partnership with the nation's leading animal welfare organization.

*The Hershey Company sells Cadbury products under license from Cadbury UK Ltd.

