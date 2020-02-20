First-Ever Cannabis Menopause Care Line, Hello Again, Launches in California

Hello Again's CBD with THC formulations are the first of a kind and designed to relieve common physical and mental menopause symptoms, including hot flashes, sleep difficulty, vaginal dryness and anxiety, without the typical psychoactive side effects. Vaginal suppositories are a discrete, direct and effective delivery system. Hello Again's Everyday daytime relief suppository contains an 8 CBD to 1 THC ratio that addresses brain fog, mood swings and temperature fluctuations. Its Sleep nighttime relief suppository contains a 1 CBD to 4 THC ratio and helps facilitate uninterrupted sleep without morning grogginess. Both products harness the healing properties of cannabinoids in tandem with natural herbal supplements for a targeted approach to symptom relief. The vaginal delivery system allows for strong local interaction with the skin and reproductive tract to access a woman's abundant cannabinoid receptors and avoid the digestive system and liver. This allows the THC to play its role in balancing the body's systems without the typical psychoactive high.

Co-founders Carrie Mapes and Patty Pappas announced the brand on World Menopause Day in October and have since been inundated with inquiries about their products. "The initial idea for Hello Again came out of our own challenges in navigating the experience of menopause without access to powerful holistic remedies," said Mapes and Pappas. "Once we learned about the cannabinoid system and its role in achieving and maintaining homeostasis in the body's systems, we immediately realized that cannabis was uniquely suited to address the symptoms of menopause and aging. In effort to learn all we could about menopause and cannabis, we were fortunate to be supported and informed by numerous doctors and professionals in the fields. As a result, Hello Again has been specifically formulated to help women in every phase of menopause (including peri and post) and has been beneficial to women of all ages."

About Hello Again

Hello Again is a female wellness and menopause care line that utilizes the powerful cannabinoids of the cannabis plant to help alleviate the often taxing and unpredictable physical symptoms that are associated with this phase of life. The company was founded by two friends who realized there were few plant-based, all natural solutions to their menopause symptoms and refused to merely tolerate their new normal. Formulated with the guidance of seasoned medical and cannabis consultants, Hello Again's line of all natural CBD and THC vaginal suppositories addresses many common symptoms of menopause, including hot flashes, brain fog and sleep difficulty, at the source. Hello Again aspires to help women feel like themselves again so they can challenge preexisting stigmas about this phase of life, welcome back their vibrant and confident selves, and thrive during perimenopause, menopause and beyond. Hello Again believes that when women are at their best, there is nothing they can't do.

