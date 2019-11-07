First-Ever Caregivers Prom Night Celebrates Those Who Help the Community

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All American Care is on a mission to help not only patients but caregivers as well. That's why their upcoming event is so anticipated and frankly, so fun! All American Care will host the first-ever Caregivers Prom Night. The event will be Friday, Nov. 8, 7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. at the Hilton Hotel on City Avenue, in Philadelphia and is open to any Delaware Valley caregivers to attend. This is a free event for any local caregivers.

The Caregivers Prom Night is designed to give back to the caregivers who daily give of themselves to support patients, families, and their own families as well. They give a lot, and this event is set up to be a night to simply celebrate them. There will be an open bar, complimentary make-up booths, great music, and so much more.

Caregivers can relive the memories of prom, or make memories at a prom, All American Care's Caregiver Prom Night is a great opportunity. Even if it's just a night to take out time for oneself and self-care, the Caregiver Prom Night is a great night to meet up with fellow caregivers and home health aides.

Collaboration and friendship are vital to success in any career - not to mention an element of fun! The Caregivers Prom is designed to give professionals a chance to celebrate this amazing healthcare field they are in and be refreshed.

Many caregivers are looking for a home care agency nearby and looking for a right fit. It's hard to find one that cares for the patients as much as it cares about the caregivers directly. At All American Care, they are focused on the highest level of care for patients, and provide a variety of services surrounding elder care, in-home care, and even hospice services. However, they also offer amazing packages for caregivers who are looking for a home care agency to work with.

All American Care focuses on celebrating the expertise and experience of caregivers in the Greater Philadelphia area. They offer competitive salaries, convenient locations, easy direct deposits, and even a signing bonus for new caregivers. All American Care also has a strong team of Spanish-speaking personnel. They have high standards to ensure that caregivers are provided the best training possible and therefore provide the best care to patients.

All American Care is truly focused on being a comprehensive home care company, supporting caregivers AND patients from multiple angles. They have been awarded the Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval and have been recognized as a top home care agency. They are licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and are members of the Better Business Bureau. For those who have looked for home care agencies near them, All American Care is a trusted company to contact.

