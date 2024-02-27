First-Ever Carnival Coming to Hall of Fame Village

Tickets are on sale now at hofvillage.com

CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Village is excited to announce its first Carnival on campus, marking another addition to its expanded 2024 calendar of events. Taking place over three days, the Village will be the place to be for fun for all ages. Partnering with Kissel Amusement Company, Ohio's #1 Traveling Amusement Ride Provider, the Hall of Fame Village Carnival promises a weekend of high-quality family entertainment.

From Friday, May 17, to Sunday, May 19, the Village Carnival will transform the Hall of Fame Village area between the Center for Performance and Play-Action Plaza into a hotspot of fun and excitement. There will be something for the whole family as the Carnival offers over a dozen rides, including family, kiddie, and thrill rides, all included in the ride wristband, as well as HOFV-branded rides. Carnival-goers can play games of skill and chance suitable for all ages, treat themselves to fan-favorite food options that include fries, funnel cakes, corndogs, lemonade, and sandwiches, as well as be entertained with an amusement ride lineup that boasts favorites like the thrilling Fun Slide, the wild Gator Land, and an enchanting Merry-Go-Round, to name just a few.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Village Carnival, a celebration of family-friendly fun and entertainment. Join us for a weekend filled with exciting games, delicious treats, and thrilling rides. Hall of Fame Village is committed to creating memorable experiences for our community, and the Village Carnival is an exciting addition to our lineup of events," expressed Val McGee, Senior Vice President of Revenue at Hall of Fame Village.

A variety of ticket options will be available: $35 for a one-day wristband, $75 for a weekend pass wristband, and individual tickets priced at $2 each (rides require 2-8 tickets). For a sneak peek into the excitement or to purchase tickets, visit hofvillage.com. Don't miss out on this unforgettable weekend of fun!

