First Ever "Digital Citizenship Symposium" Hosted by Eduscape in New Jersey on May 8th

MONTVALE, N.J., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Common Sense Media has partnered with Eduscape, one of the nation's leading and fastest growing developers and providers of effective learning programs for educators, to hold the first-ever "Digital Citizenship Symposium." The event will be held on May 8th at the SHI Executive Conference Center in Somerset, New Jersey.

The Opening Session will be delivered by Merve Lapus, Director of Education Outreach for Common Sense Media. Lapus is responsible for the distribution of Common Sense Education's Premium Membership Offering, collaborating with school networks, state-level organizations, and community leaders to foster a whole-community approach to digital citizenship and digital teaching. He has over 15 years of experience driving education technology adoption to school communities and building educator capacity through professional development. Other presenters will include Erica Hartman, Director of Technology Integration for Morris School District, Michael Tozzoli, CEO of West Bergen Mental Health and district leaders.

Presentation topics for the event will include, but not be limited to:

Community-Based Digital Citizenship (DC)

Student Data Privacy - Best Practices from a NJ School District

Social Emotional Learning and DC

Digital Footprints - Consequences and Prevention

Creating and Enabling Student-Led DC Programs

Leading DC - a Superintendent's Model (presented by current NJ District Superintendent)

Building a Culture of DC

"There is no bigger issue (and opportunity) facing teachers, school administrators, and boards of education today than effectively and proactively navigating the challenges of the digital space with students, parents, and colleagues. This day-long program will provide many answers and strategies; and, stir a great conversation on the best online practices in a global learning environment," said Alex Urrea, Founder and Managing Partner of Eduscape. "We are looking forward to using this special day of learning to advance not just our educators, but our community as well in the best practices of Digital Citizenship," stated Urrea.

The event is open to all but is targeted to Superintendents, Associate Superintendents, Directors of Curriculum, Principals, Guidance Teams, PTA and BOE members. For more details visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nj-digital-citizenship-symposium-powered-by-eduscape-tickets-43550514762

ABOUT EDUSCAPE:

Eduscape is a social innovation company dedicated to developing and implementing effective learning solutions for all learners. The team is comprised of experienced and passionate educators who have implemented blended, interactive and personalized learning environments in the classroom. They have facilitated workshops for hundreds of thousands of learners empowering them to transform classrooms into engaging, learner-centered environments. The team shares a collective belief that simply learning the tools is not enough to transform learning with technology. School leaders must invest in developing a culture and shifting mindsets towards nurturing classrooms where the teacher becomes an active participant in the learning process and feels comfortable in a new paradigm of instructional design. The Eduscape Team takes a purpose-driven approach to making this a collaborative and seamless experience for every learner.

ABOUT COMMON SENSE MEDIA:

Common Sense is the leading independent nonprofit organization dedicated to helping kids thrive in a world of media and technology. We empower parents, teachers, and policymakers by providing unbiased information, trusted advice, and innovative tools to help them harness the power of media and technology as a positive force in all kids' lives.

Media and technology are at the very center of all our lives today -- especially our children's. Kids today spend over 50 hours of screen time every week. The media content they consume and create has a profound impact on their social, emotional, cognitive, and physical development. Learning how to use media and technology wisely is an essential skill for life and learning in the 21st century. But parents, teachers, and policymakers struggle to keep up with the rapidly changing digital world in which our children live and learn. Now more than ever, they need a trusted guide to help them navigate a world where change is the only constant.

Common Sense Education provides high-quality digital literacy and citizenship programs to educators and school communities. Together, we work to empower students to harness technology for learning and life. Our free resources include ratings and reviews of digital tools, a comprehensive K–12 Digital Citizenship Curriculum, ready-made lesson plans, videos, webinars, and more.

