First-Ever Digital Media Network at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers Int. Airport Will Reach 1M Travelers Annually

Through a newly upgraded, digital and printed media network brought to life by Clear Channel Airports (CCA) , the Americas-based airports business of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO ), JAN's new program will boast cutting-edge advertising solutions on par with other like-sized and larger airports. This comes as part of the airport authority's new five-year contract renewal with CCA to develop, manage and enhance JAN's advertising model by implementing the airport's first-ever digital ad network.

"Our team thrives on leveraging its in-depth knowledge of the consumer journey through the airport terminals and beyond to deliver an immersive experience that brings advertisers closer to those valued audiences whom brands wish to reach," said Morten Gotterup, president, Clear Channel Airports. "I'm confident that through our valuable partnership with JAN, we'll deliver an impactful program that delivers on media buyers' expectations."

Through the latest digital technology and OOH print media, the new displays are more energy-efficient and environmentally sensitive. The design and strategic placement of high-quality, curated screens and displays is paramount in redefining JAN as a first-class airport advertising program.

By transforming some of the existing media assets from physical to digital, the airport will become an even more inspiring and welcoming gateway to the "City with Soul." Jackson is also known for its eclectic gourmet dining and dynamic nightlife, making the city, and this media program at JAN, attractive to potential travelers and business decision-makers.

Highlights of media program include:

Themed digital network in baggage claim with 75-inch LCD displays over each bag belt for full coverage

Twelve illuminated tension fabric displays, custom sized to exactly align with the block wall grout lines

Ten large-format non-illuminated tension fabric displays, packaged to provide exposure on both the east and west sides of ticketing, and baggage claim

Two floor exhibits, in the grand lobby ticketing area

Two large format translucent window wraps, in the grand lobby over the main exit doors

About Clear Channel Airports

Dedicated to airport advertising for over 45 years, Clear Channel Airports is the premier innovator of airport advertising and sponsorship programs. The Company, a brand division of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (NYSE: CCO), one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies, currently operates more than 260 airport programs across the globe and has a presence in 28 of the top 50 U.S. markets with major airports. To learn more about Clear Channel Airports and Clear Channel Outdoor, visit http://www.clearchannelairports.com and http://clearchanneloutdoor.com.

Follow & Like: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Read our award-winning blog: https://blog.clearchanneloutdoor.com/

SOURCE Clear Channel Airports

Related Links

http://www.clearchannelairports.com

