First-Ever Endowed Chair for Nursing Excellence Awarded to Diane Hupp at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diane S. Hupp, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, Vice President of Operations and Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, has been awarded the first-ever Endowed Chair for Nursing Excellence during a ceremony that occurred on May 12.

The Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation Board of Trustees recently created the Endowed Chair in recognition of the dedication, expertise, compassion, and talent of UPMC Children's nurses. This newly established chair will help advance nursing research and professional development.

"Diane's leadership has transformed the nursing division at UPMC Children's during her 35-year career here," says Mark Sevco, president, UPMC Children's. "Especially over the last year, I'm in awe of all that our nursing staff has accomplished under Diane's leadership. From developing PPE distribution plans at the start of the pandemic, to hosting mass vaccination clinics, Diane has led our hospital's crisis response team and gone above and beyond to ensure that UPMC Children's is at the forefront of this community's response to COVID-19. There is no better person to hold the inaugural Endowed Chair for Nursing Excellence than her."

Dr. Hupp has been the catalyst for significant advancements in surgical services, operating room efficiency, patient safety and leading the state with baccalaureate degree nurses which has helped improve overall patient outcomes. Under her direction, the nursing staff sustained Magnet® Designation for Nursing Excellence since 2012 — a prestigious award granted to only 8 percent of hospitals nationwide. She has a master's degree in Nursing Administration, a bachelor's degree in Nursing from Duquesne University, and a doctorate in Nursing Practice from the University of Pittsburgh.

An endowed chair is one of the most prestigious accomplishments a clinician or scientist can attain, and it provides permanent support by generating income for a program. With philanthropic funding provided through Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, the Endowed Chair for Nursing Excellence will contribute to the current and future success of UPMC Children's.

