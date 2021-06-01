First Ever Female Led PR Agency, Wunderlich Kaplan Communications, to accept cryptocurrency for payment

Two clients have already signed on for Public Relations services using stable coin as payment. The first, a special project client, Museum of Graffiti, who themselves are blazing a path in the NFT world. The second client of the agency to pay in crypto is Grow.House, a decentralized cannabis NFT game that educates users about cannabis, cryptocurrencies, and DeFi, using a proprietary blockchain technology.

"It is important that our agency moves into the future and navigates through trends and uncharted territories and can do so for clients as well. Cryptocurrency is the way of the future and is here to stay. With the announcement of Goldman Sachs, and most recently, Wells Fargo looking to offer crypto currency funds to clients, along with Space X accepting alt coins, we are following suit. Clients have begun to ask to pay in the form and we have realized we need to evolve with the nature of our clients," says Dara Kaplan, President and Co-Founder of Wunderlich Kaplan Communications.

The agency will selectively accept cryptocurrency as payment and continue to work in the cryptocurrency space with chosen clients.

"We are seeing a business boom here; we are seeing a huge focus on cultural movements in the art and NFT world. It seems as if brands are literally popping up overnight. I think we are going to see an explosion in the PR, Marketing and events industry as the world opens back up," says Gwen Wunderlich, CEO and Co-Founder.

For over 25 years combined, Wunderlich Kaplan Communications has held a New York presence working with some of the top national brands, personalities, and emerging designers and implemented successful campaigns for an array of varying sized clients, from publicly traded organizations to smaller start-ups. The impressive client roster has included Charlotte's Web CBD, MTV, Coca Cola, Netflix, Fuji Film, Bergdorf Goodman, Maserati, Proctor Gamble and Unilever. They have also recently partnered with the experiential agency Cultural Creative to bring brands to life through activations, events, digital projects and influencer and celebrity affiliations.

About Wunderlich Kaplan Communications

Wunderlich Kaplan Communications is a 360-degree boutique communications, public relations and digital marketing agency dedicated to providing excellence, professionalism, and the latest trends in the ever-evolving marketplace to its clients. We are a full-service consulting, branding, and content creation agency with a focus on the intersection of the cultural zeitgeist. We have strong specialties in the luxury lifestyle, culture, wellness, and cannabis space. The client roster at Wunderlich Kaplan Communications extends from well-known personalities and national brands to emerging designers and groundbreaking cultural movements. www.wkc.global

Media Contact: Dara Kaplan

Wunderlich Kaplan Communications

(646)- 620- 4663, [email protected]

SOURCE Wunderlich Kaplan Communications

