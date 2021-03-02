First-ever Field Forged Series™ to provide farmers with elite hybrids and varieties for 2022 season

The series will include 10 new NK corn hybrids, four new Enogen ® corn hybrids and 20 new NK soybean varieties for the 2022 growing season, selected for both agronomics and yield potential .­­

"Fueled by Syngenta R&D, the Field Forged Series aims to bring the most innovative corn and soybean seed options to farmers to help them meet their changing needs," said Quinn Showalter, NK head of sales. "We've been collecting agronomic data in the field and applying our technological capabilities in the lab to deliver these top-of-the-line genetics that produce not only the highest-yield potential, but also the healthiest crops to drive farmers' profitability."

Each hybrid and variety selected for the series is backed by demonstrated performance and has been tested vigorously in the field. Showalter credits ongoing investments and increased efficiencies in research and development (R&D) to helping accelerate trait introgression and hybrid commercialization.

Unmatched corn traits with improved standability

The NK corn portfolio includes high-yielding hybrids with industry-leading traits to meet a variety of needs in the field. New products in the Field Forged Series will feature advanced Agrisure Duracade®, Agrisure Viptera® and Agrisure Artesian® traits, which protect genetic yield potential and offer premium above- and below-ground insect control in hybrids.

"With the latest in seed technology, the lineup of NK products for the Field Forged Series is more competitive than ever, bringing forward our strongest agronomic packages to drive winning yields," said Joe Bollman, NK corn product manager. "We've applied the latest technology to create hybrids that are backed by agronomic data to ensure results in the field — no matter the conditions."

At the heart of developing new hybrids is Syngenta Seeds' proprietary Stalk Crusher™ Technology, which measures stalk strength for improved standability. With more than 500,000 stalks measured, NK has cultivated a 40% increase in field data points — enabling NK to double corn stalk integrity predictions, which supports smarter breeding for better standing hybrids.

Farmers can expect 26 total NK hybrids in the Field Forged Series for the 2022 growing season. Plus, NK retailers will have access to six Enogen corn hybrids, unique products that add value for farmers who produce grain or silage for livestock feed or market grain to ethanol plants.

Proprietary soybean genetics with in-demand trait choice

The Field Forged Series introduces a step-change in innovation for NK soybeans — with varieties that pair the latest, most desired traits with proven, proprietary NK genetics. The product lineup will include the launch of proprietary Enlist E3® Soybean varieties and proprietary XtendFlex® varieties.

"Each Field Forged Series product has been hand-selected for the consistent performance farmers expect and rely on," said Eric Miller, NK soybean product manager. "Not only does our trait portfolio offer industry leading herbicide trait choice, but now, with the Field Forged Series, we're adding in the power of our proprietary genetics to help deliver strong yields in even the toughest of growing conditions."

State-of-the-art trait conversion capabilities at Syngenta have accelerated soybean seed development, enabling NK to bring the most desirable trait packages to market year after year.

The NK breeding program is built on over 50 years of experience to produce seeds with the most in-demand features for whole-farm return on investment, Miller said. And, thanks to ongoing investments in R&D, NK breeders have been able to provide characteristics to combat key challenges, including sclerotinia white mold, soybean cyst nematode and Sudden Death Syndrome tolerance, for the new varieties.

Committed to innovation for farmers

Syngenta is committed to accelerating innovation in Seeds R&D while strengthening its focus on delivering new capabilities through investments in breeding and digital technologies.

Scientists at Syngenta and NK have access to resources to bring the best products and technologies to solve the key problems that growers face, including innovative Hi-Edit™ Technology. Facilities such as the Syngenta trait introgression sites in Nampa, Idaho, and Clinton, Illinois, enable NK to accelerate seed development — reducing the path to commercial varieties to as few as three years.

In addition, the NK Seed Analyzer taps into decades of data to provide unbiased, field-specific product recommendations.

To learn more, contact a local NK retailer or visit NKFieldForged.com. Join the conversation online – connect with Syngenta at Syngenta-us.com/social and follow @NKSeeds on Facebook and Twitter .

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world's leading agriculture companies, comprised of Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world-class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds are part of Syngenta Group with 49,000 people in more than 100 countries working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and the Good Growth Plan, we are committed to accelerating innovation for farmers and nature, striving for carbon neutral agriculture, helping people stay safe and healthy, and partnering for impact. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com . Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS .

Web Resources:

Field Forged Series

NK Seeds

NK Corn

NK Soybeans

Syngenta Seeds

Syngenta Newsroom

Syngenta U.S.

Thrive Magazine

Know More Grow More

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

Syngenta hereby disclaims liability for third-party websites.

© 2021 Syngenta. Important: Always read and follow label and bag tag instructions; only those labeled as tolerant to glufosinate may be sprayed with glufosinate ammonium-based herbicides.

LibertyLink®, Liberty® and the Water Droplet logo are registered trademarks of BASF. GT27® is a trademark of M.S. Technologies and BASF. HERCULEX® and the HERCULEX Shield are trademarks of Dow AgroSciences, LLC. HERCULEX Insect Protection technology by Dow AgroSciences. ENLIST E3® soybean technology is jointly developed with Dow AgroSciences LLC and MS Technologies LLC. The ENLIST trait and ENLIST Weed Control System are technologies owned and developed by Dow AgroSciences LLC. ENLIST® and ENLIST E3® are trademarks of Dow AgroSciences LLC.

Roundup Ready 2 Yield®, Roundup Ready 2 Xtend®, XtendFlex® and YieldGard VT Pro® are registered trademarks used under license from the Bayer Group.

Under federal and local laws, only dicamba-containing herbicides registered for use on dicamba-tolerant varieties may be applied. See product labels for details and tank mix partners. Golden Harvest® and NK® Soybean varieties are protected under granted or pending U.S. variety patents and other intellectual property rights, regardless of the trait(s) within the seed. The Enlist E3® traits, LibertyLink®, Roundup Ready 2 Xtend®, Roundup Ready 2 Yield® and XtendFlex® traits may be protected under numerous United States patents. It is unlawful to save soybeans containing these traits for planting or transfer to others for use as a planting seed. Only dicamba formulations that employ VaporGrip® Technology are approved for use with Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® and XtendFlex® soybeans. Only 2,4-D choline formulations with Colex-D® Technology are approved for use with Enlist E3® soybeans. The trademarks or service marks displayed or otherwise used herein are the property of a Syngenta Group Company. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. More information about Agrisure Duracade® is available at http://www.biotradestatus.com/.

SOURCE Syngenta

Related Links

https://www.syngenta.com/en

