First Ever Florida Recreation and Park Association Esports Championship presented by the Florida Mutineers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Florida Recreation and Park Association (FRPA) announced that they will be hosting Florida's first ever Esports State Championship this August, powered by Mission Control. The FRPA Esports State Championship presented by the Florida Mutineers is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for children and young adults to come together and compete in something they love, playing video games.

Recreational communities across the state will host qualifying events to find the best of the best gamers in their communities. The winners will be sent to FRPA's Esports State Championship Presented by the Florida Mutineers. Players will compete across Fortnite, Rocket League, and Super Smash Brothers, virtually, using the Mission Control platform.

Currently, Mission Control partners with a number of recreation organizations across Florida, bringing local communities together through their platform. This is a unique opportunity to gather these groups for a larger event and connect players from all over the state.

"We are thrilled to partner with FRPA, an innovative leader paving the way in recreational programming, to connect communities across the state of Florida," says Daniel Herz, Chief Revenue Office at Mission Control. "Throughout the last year, dozens of organizations in Florida have used Mission Control to run recreational esports programming, and the FRPA Esports State Championship allows them to compete against one another on the state's biggest stage."

"FRPA is excited to launch this partnership with Mission Control as we continue to move forward how we engage our communities through inclusive parks and recreation opportunities." Says Jennifer Cirillo, current President of the Florida Recreation and Park Association. Becky Gunter, Vice President of FRPA adds, "Esports is one of the fastest growing programs in recreation. Young and young at heart are enjoying the competitiveness of gaming. We are excited to bring our communities the first recreation based esports tournament in the state of Florida."

The Florida Mutineers will be supporting local communities in their home state of Florida with prizing and other promotions around the event. The Florida Mutineers will also be working with Mission Control to help educate recreational departments on the value of esports in their community.

"Being a part of the FRPA Esports State Championship is an opportunity to help build out recreational esports all across Florida" says Justin Stefanovic SVP Partnerships, Misfits Gaming Group, "together with FRPA and Mission Control we are able to connect with local communities and support grassroots programming across the state".

To find out more about the Esports State Championship: Visit frpa.org/FLREC

To find out more about FRPA: visit frpa.org. Follow FRPA on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

To find out more about Mission Control GG: Visit missioncontrol.gg. Follow MC on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

