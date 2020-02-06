Genesis Invitational Builds On Three Years Of PGA Tour Golf Tournament Excellence

This year marks the event's elevated PGA TOUR status by moving to an invitational format, putting it alongside select company such as the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide and the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. The newly crowned Genesis Invitational will be held from February 10-16 at the iconic course, The Riviera Country Club.

The Genesis Invitational will host 120 world-class PGA TOUR golfers, one of the strongest fields in recent years. Joining Tiger Woods will be the top five players in the Official World Golf Ranking – Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson. The champion will receive a three-year PGA TOUR exemption, an increase by one year over the standard winner's exemption on TOUR. The purse will grow to $9.3 million, among the largest on TOUR and an increase of $1.9 million over 2019. The winner's share will be $1.674 million.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be partnering again with the PGA TOUR, TGR Live and the TGR Foundation at one of the preeminent events on the PGA TOUR for the fourth consecutive year," said Mark Del Rosso, CEO, Genesis Motor North America. "The world-renowned and iconic Riviera Country Club has given both legends and rising stars the opportunity to represent the highest standard of performance, a value shared by the Genesis brand as we continue to reshape the definition of luxury."

Guests can enjoy numerous activities and public spaces that honor the game while showcasing the Genesis line of award-winning luxury vehicles throughout the tournament week. This includes the flagship G90, G80 and first-ever SUV from Genesis – the 2021 GV80 – and multiple award-winning G70 luxury midsize sedans so players and fans can easily get an up close look at the vehicles. Display locations include the Genesis Entrance Pavilion, the Genesis Lounge at Hole 14 and the Winner's Display (at the base of the first tee). Highlights of tournament amenities and activities include:

The Genesis Lounge

Located in the heart of Riviera, the Genesis Lounge at the 14th hole is a first-class fan lounge open to all guests. With soft seating and unobstructed, elevated views from tee to green, the Genesis Lounge is the perfect mix of comfort, luxury and captivating moments of tournament play. And to ensure fans are staying connected onsite, Genesis will provide complimentary mobile charging stations throughout the lounge.

Genesis Performance Lab

Fans can learn to putt like the pros at Hole 14's Genesis Performance Lab. After having their putting stroke captured in front of a TrackMan golf simulator, participants will receive a one-on-one coaching session with a PGA pro based on analysis of the data.

The Genesis Juggle Challenge

The #GenesisJuggleChallenge taking place on Feb. 15 and 16 is an Instagram-led initiative for fans to upload a video (best or worst!) of them juggling a golf ball. Simply upload it to Instagram using the hashtag #GenesisJuggleChallenge and tag @Genesis_USA. For each video uploaded, Genesis will donate to the Genesis Inspiration Foundation up to $50,000.

Charging Stations and Premium High-Speed Wi-Fi

Sponsored complimentary premium high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the course so fans can stay connected and also easily upload videos and photos.

Genesis Courtesy Shuttles

To bring the benefits of the Genesis Service Valet Experience from city streets to the back nine, the brand will offer golf cart shuttles between the course entrance and the Genesis Lounge at the 14th hole.

The PGA TOUR pros competing in the 2020 Genesis Invitational will have a chance to win not only the tournament but also a bold expression of performance and young luxury:

The player with the first hole-in-one each day on the 14 th hole will win the first-ever SUV from Genesis, the Genesis GV80. His caddie will receive a 2020 Genesis G70.

hole will win the first-ever SUV from Genesis, the Genesis GV80. His caddie will receive a 2020 Genesis G70. The player with the first hole-in-one each day on the 16th hole will win a 2020 Genesis G70. His caddie will also receive a 2020 Genesis G70.

In addition, the winner of the 2020 Genesis Invitational will go home with the newly-debuted 2021 Genesis GV80.

TGR Foundation continues as the primary charitable beneficiary of The Genesis Invitational, with proceeds from the event going to support the foundation's college-access programs in Southern California. Through its award-winning STEM curricula, college-access programs, digital platforms and educator professional development, TGR Foundation empowers students to pursue their passions through education.

Held near Genesis' U.S. headquarters in Orange County, the prestigious Genesis Invitational tournament will be broadcast nationally on CBS and the Golf Channel from February 13 – 16, 2020.

