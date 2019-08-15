First-Ever Global Venture Launches Between CBD Leader Craft 1861 And The Legendary Boxing Organization, World Boxing Council

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Craft 1861, a global leader in the design, creation, and sales of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) technology and products, will again make history through the first-ever industry-exclusive venture with the World Boxing Council (WBC). Together, the WBC and Craft 1861 will work toward the development of a new and innovative recovery protocol, educational initiatives, and nutrition programs, as well as a new line of co-branded wellness products to be distributed globally. The WBC has a presence in 166 countries worldwide.

This venture is the largest and first co-branded line of products to be distributed globally between a CBD company and a sports organization.

Craft 1861 CBD products do not contain THC, the psychoactive component found in cannabis.

Craft 1861 was also the first CBD industry sponsor of an IndyCar team, which competed in the 2019 Indianapolis 500. IndyCar required, and Craft 1861 successfully passed, a rigorous approval process to allow for the sponsorship, including an analysis of city, regional, state, and federal regulations – and consent from its lead media sponsor, NBCUniversal.

The WBC-Craft 1861 venture includes cutting-edge research with the ultimate goal being the development of the first-ever CBD wellness protocol that ringside trainers and medical personnel can use. The WBC-Craft 1861 project's aim is to eventually allow the safe and effective administration of immediate intervention for injury and longer-term treatment for boxers. Those goals bring together Craft 1861's innovative CBD research and product line with the WBC's commitment to boxers' safety, health, and wellness.

The protocol envisioned by Craft 1861 and the WBC features Craft 1861's proprietary, non-psychoactive (zero THC) specialized CBD products, which can be formulated for an immediate intervention within minutes of injury and a continuing treatment program to help athletes recover.

"We are thrilled to partner with the WBC to improve the recovery time and the long-term health of these dedicated athletes," said Eric Lujan, Co-Founder and Principal of Craft 1861. "Craft 1861 is proud to be the first CBD company to co-brand a line of products with an international sports organization to be distributed globally."

Lujan continued, "Our CBD hemp products contain zero THC to focus on both personal and communal wellness -- a perfect match for the mission of the WBC."

"The WBC is proud of our commitment to innovation and athlete safety. Our venture with Craft 1861 is an amazing opportunity to continue that leadership while developing a protocol that could transform professional sports throughout the world," said WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman.

Portions of all sales of the Craft 1861 + WBC co-branded products will directly benefit the WBC José Sulaimán Boxers Fund, which assists retired professional boxers facing financial hardship. The WBC and Craft 1861 hope to make products available in the near future in training facilities, retail outlets, online, and in event venues everywhere.

Craft 1861 is a global leader in the design, creation, and sales of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) technology and products based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. Through its sustainable farming partners, the company produces natural, 100% pure, zero THC CBD products. It leads the industry in rigorous ISO and USP® certified testing that exceed World Anti-Doping agency (WADA) anti-doping testing standards, which allows for trusted use of its products by civil service employees, licensed medical professionals, professional athletes, and other tested individuals. Craft 1861 was founded in 2017 and is a privately held company.

The World Boxing Council is a global and prestigious sports leader with 166 countries. affiliated to it. The WBC has historically implemented new rules and technological innovations and values, which different boxing entities and other sports organizations have emulated, followed and adopted all over the world.

The green and gold belt is the ultimate boxing trophy that fighters seek to conquer. The sport of boxing has grown impressively by adopting the WBC parameters, which aim to protect the integrity of the fighter and the values of our sport.

The WBC has always distinguished itself through its commitment to protecting human rights, eradicate discrimination, and to help the ones who need it most. The WBC adheres to its mission to elevate boxing and protect the health and wellbeing of all boxers above any interest. The WBC promotes its values of loyalty, justice, integrity, and social commitments that support its history and reputation, and that keep the WBC as a boxing world leader.

