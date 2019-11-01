First Ever Hess Tow Trucks are on Sale Now

The innovative pair of tow trucks includes a flatbed carrier that transforms into a heavy-duty tow truck and a separate speedy rescue towing teammate. The big truck comes equipped with both an expanding double-hooked tow arm and a slide-out ground level wheel lift. The smaller rescue tow is powered by a rev-up, friction motor and is equipped with a 3-tier telescoping tow arm. Together the towing duo features 3 unique ways to tow, 4 realistic sound effects, and over 65 LED lights that work in flashing or steady mode.

Hess also has made available for free download the 4th edition of a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum guide. Designed by Baylor College of Medicine's Center for Educational Outreach, the guide provides 7 lessons featuring the 2019 Hess Tow Truck Rescue Team as a learning tool to teach core STEM concepts.

The Hess Toy Truck, offered exclusively online at HessToyTruck.com, remains among the bestselling toys annually and a highly sought-after collectible and treasured holiday tradition that has been shared among families for 55 years. To stay up to date, sign up for alerts at HessToyTruck.com and follow Hess Toy Truck on Facebook and Instagram. For more information on Hess STEM, visit HessToyTruck.com/stem.

