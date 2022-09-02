First Ever Hybrid 2-in-1 ID Scanner for Countertop and Mobile Use

TokenWorks launches IDStand, the first hybrid ID scanner to combat underage drinking and protect businesses

BRONXVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokenworks® introduces the IDStand™, the industry's first mobile-stationary ID scanner solution.

The increase in crackdowns on merchants selling sensitive products to underage consumers jeopardizes the licenses of liquor, tobacco, and cannabis retailers. To combat underage sales and protect merchants, TokenWorks is introducing the innovative IDStand™, an ID Scanner that can operate as a handheld or counter-top unit.

IDVisor S50 Screen demonstration IDVisor S50 age verification with IDStand

The patent-pending IDStand features a powerful S50 IDScanner that can conveniently switch from a countertop-footprint stand to a handheld solution. The device features audio warnings, intuitive icons, a high-performance camera, advanced data storage, anti-passback, and customer tagging. IDStand's versatility and best-in-class features make it suitable for any businesses serving age-sensitive products/services including alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, and gaming.

"Merchants have asked us for a solution that can be secured next to the cash register for weeknights, but then convert to a handheld unit for security staff scanning IDs at the door," said Charles Cagliostro, President of TokenWorks. "The IDStand provides merchants with a dual-use ID scanner suitable for both countertop and handheld applications, for the price of one. This is an industry first. In addition to its breakthrough versatility, the IDStand features a built-in charger and a secure lock to allow for any ID scanning applications."

Lacking the proper age verification solution opens the prospect of fines or loss of license for businesses serving sensitive products. TokenWorks continues to innovate and create age verification solutions to protect merchants.

The IDStand retails at an introductory price of $1295.00.

For additional information or to place an order, please visit https://www.idscanner.com/product/s50-idstand/

Click the following link for a video demonstration: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9OD7tbBlGHg

About TokenWorks

TokenWorks, Inc manufactures and promotes advanced Driver License Scanning and Age Verification solutions, combining best-in-class hardware and custom-developed software elements to create solutions that help businesses gain confidence and accuracy in their ID Scanning practices. In business since 1998, TokenWorks serves thousands of customers across the US and Canada. For more information, please visit https://www.idscanner.com/.

Media Contact:

Charles Cagliostro

914-704-3100

[email protected]

SOURCE TokenWorks, Inc.