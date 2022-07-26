First Ever Insider's Look at Fresh Express Advanced Food Safety Initiatives

New Video Series Showcases Innovative Approaches in Supply Chain Wide Food Safety

ORLANDO, Fla., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, Fresh Express has unveiled an insider's look at advancements in its all-inclusive food safety and quality program in a high-quality video series that covers supply chain wide critical controls and procedures from field to table.

Fresh Express Tender Leaf Salad

According to President John P. Olivo, the video series is designed to show the real-world intricacies behind written descriptions of the Fresh Express comprehensive food safety and quality program. "We wanted to bring to life the challenges we face and surmount each and every day to achieve our demanding food safety and quality goals," he said. "From the dedication of diverse AgOps teams and boots on the ground safety surveillance efforts to progressive technologies, comprehensive manufacturing developments and highly trained food safety and quality professionals in each of our regional facilities, we are excited to show audiences the whys and hows of our leading food safety and quality initiatives."

Chocked full of details about how Fresh Express sets and implements innovative safety standards, the video series reveals specifics that up until now were only available through select pre-arranged tours, frequently limited by location, time of year and key staff availability.

Now, both the fresh produce industry and the general public can view firsthand the extensive processes and painstaking measures followed by Fresh Express growers, harvesters and dedicated employees throughout the company's vast network as leafy greens make their journey to become Fresh Express salads.

Spearheaded by Fresh Express President, John P. Olivo, and Vice President of Food Safety and Quality, John Gurrisi, the video series features crucial steps to ensure strictest product safety and integrity at field and facility levels throughout the supply chain. Videos also highlight the company's latest advancements in product R&D including the debut of its new Fresh Express Product Innovation and Culinary Center.

These videos shot onsite at growers, harvesters and Fresh Express facilities, also feature in-studio interviews with Fresh Express key executives.

Executives featured in the video series include:

John P. Olivo , President – who discusses how food safety works across the entire Fresh Express network and why a strong food safety culture is essential to successful end results

, President – who discusses how food safety works across the entire Fresh Express network and why a strong food safety culture is essential to successful end results John Gurrisi , Vice President, Food Safety and Quality – who details specific food safety and quality operations and discusses safeguards to achieve regulatory compliance and more

Vice President, Food Safety and Quality – who details specific food safety and quality operations and discusses safeguards to achieve regulatory compliance and more German Rios , Corporate Director of Raw Product Food Safety and Quality – who outlines where stringent growing and harvest requirements make essential food safety differences and explains the value of customized in-field inspections and more

, Corporate Director of Raw Product Food Safety and Quality – who outlines where stringent growing and harvest requirements make essential food safety differences and explains the value of customized in-field inspections and more Fabian Pereira , Vice President, Marketing, Innovation and International – who explains sustainability advancements and introduces the new Fresh Express Product Innovation Center and research capabilities

Please visit the address below to view the video series. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r56Q36zxlsE&list=PLN6S5_LTfRj00tmvZfuMnR8GkF04XoFzD.

About Fresh Express ®

Fresh Express® is the brand leader in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 100 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 14 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach and vegetables. More information is available at www.FreshExpress.com .

Media Contact: Donna Stephens (210) 802-1412, [email protected]

SOURCE Fresh Express