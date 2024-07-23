KATY, Texas, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the growing trend of digital transformation in businesses, PORTALS by SyncSmart has been launched to revolutionize the way HubSpot portals are integrated at scale, providing an effective solution for franchise businesses, private equity firms, holding companies, associations, partnerships, global businesses, and other organizations requiring multiple HubSpot accounts. PORTALS is the first ever application to seamlessly integrate multiple HubSpot portals, offering unparalleled organizational efficiency, driving revenues and customer engagement.

The integration of multiple HubSpot portals offers a range of powerful features that can help users increase revenue while enhancing operational efficiency and data management:

First-Ever Integration App Released for Syncing Multiple HubSpot Accounts Post this

Lead Distribution Across Portals

Maximize your outreach by automating lead flow across your entire HubSpot ecosystem, ensuring no opportunity is missed and enhancing responsiveness to customer interactions.

Data Consistency Throughout Your CRM

Maintain impeccable data integrity across all portals with automatic schema alignment, providing standardized, accurate data you can trust, which simplifies compliance and analysis.

Total Visibility and AI Reporting

Unlock actionable insights with AI-powered, integrated reporting from multiple portals, offering a single source of truth for smarter decisions that drive strategic growth and operational efficiency.

One of the key benefits of PORTALS is its ability to address the needs of franchise businesses. By rolling all franchise CRM customer data up to a corporate executive-level view, often referred to as a "mothership" portal, organizations can gain a holistic understanding of their franchises and make informed strategic decisions. This ensures consistent branding, customer experience, and operational efficiency across all franchise locations.

By consolidating CRM data into a single source of truth, organizations can eliminate data silos and ensure accurate and up-to-date information. This can lead to improved conversion rates, customer engagement and insights, while streamlining operations, reducing average time-to-close and increasing revenue generation.

When managing multiple HubSpot portals separately, organizations face various challenges. There is no single customer source of truth when CRM data is spread across multiple portals, leading to inconsistencies, manual or duplicated efforts, and risk data incompatibilities. This integration solves these challenges by providing a unified view and seamless data sync across all portals, ensuring data consistency and eliminating the need for manual data entry or data migration.

Getting Started with PORTALS

For more information and for a live demo, visit the PORTALS website .

Contact:

Spencer Darr

[email protected]

SOURCE SyncSmart