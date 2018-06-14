First Ever International Champions Cup Women's Tournament Kicks Off July 26 - 31, 2018

Fans will bear witness to the best women's soccer in the world, as the inaugural Women's Tournament will host the best of the best in five-time UEFA Women's Champions League Winner and French Ligue 1 Winners Olympique Lyonnais and French Ligue 1 Runners Up, Paris Saint-Germain, along with UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finalist Manchester City, who have won four domestic trophies in four years, and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Points Leader, North Caroline Courage.

The Women's ICC Tournament will kick off a week-long celebration of soccer in Miami that allows fans to connect with the game at all levels. Top tier men's matches will include Bayern Munich v Manchester City on July 28 and Manchester United v Real Madrid on July 31, along with opportunities for fans to catch these powerhouses in open training sessions on July 27 and July 30.

"The success of the International Champions Cup over these past six years has shown the popularity and enthusiasm for soccer in this country," said Charlie Stillitano, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Relevent. "It is a natural direction to expand to include the women's game. We think this will benefit everyone and help promote equality in sports."

Interest and fandom for European soccer in the United States and Asia is at an all-time high and record numbers of new kids from every region and community are finding a passion for the game. The ICC brings the teams, players and fans together in new and innovative ways. Exclusive presale tickets are available June 19th and general tickets go on sale June 20th for the ICC Women's Tournament. All ticket information for women's and men's matches as well as open training opportunities is available at International Champions Cup.

Manchester City, Olympique Lyonnais, Paris Saint-Germain, and NC Courage will compete in Miami, with semi-finals to be played on Thursday, July 26th and third place game and final July 29th at Hard Rock Stadium. These teams will be in Miami alongside some of the world's top men's clubs who are participating in the Men's ICC, including F.C. Bayern Munich v Manchester City F.C. on Saturday, July 28th and Manchester United F.C. v Real Madrid C.F. on Tuesday, July 31st. The event serves as a springboard for expansion for the 2019 Women's International Champions Cup, in which multiple teams from the world's strongest women's leagues around the globe will compete.

"With three of Europe's top teams, alongside the top NWSL team, this inaugural year will build, just as International Champions Cup has grown over the years, to become a major player in the world," said Daniel Sillman, CEO of Relevent. "Through this, and other upcoming initiatives, we are making a significant commitment to provide new and innovative global experiences for fans as well as athletes."

Exclusive presale tickets will be available June 19th and general tickets go on sale June 20th. All venue-specific and other ticket information is available on the International Champions Cup website.

The 2018 Inaugural Women's ICC and Miami Week schedule:

July 26

ICC Women's semifinals:

NC Courage vs PSG 6:15pm at Hard Rock Stadium

Olympique Lyonnais vs Manchester City 9pm at Hard Rock Stadium

July 27

House of Soccer:

4-9pm location TBA

Open Training: Bayern Munich and Manchester City

Hard Rock Stadium

July 28

ICC Men:

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City 7pm at Hard Rock Stadium

July 29

Youth Coaching Clinic

ICC Women's 3rd place:

6:15 pm at Hard Rock Stadium

ICC Women's Final: 9pm at Hard Rock Stadium

July 30

Open Training: Real Madrid

Hard Rock Stadium

July 31

ICC Men:

Manchester United vs Real Madrid 8pm at Hard Rock Stadium

