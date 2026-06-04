First-Ever Mister Rogers' Neighborhood YouTube Channel to Bring Iconic Series to Fans Globally Beginning June 4, 2026

25 Years After Final Episode Premiered, Official Channel from Fred Rogers Productions to Share Children's TV Pioneer's Timeless Wisdom and Enduring Legacy with Audiences Across Generations

PITTSBURGH, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a beautiful day in this Neighborhood – on YouTube! For the first time, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood will have a dedicated YouTube channel to inspire, delight, and entertain generations of longtime and new fans. Launching globally on June 4, the official channel will engage audiences of all ages with full episodes, a livestream, clips, and compilations from the iconic show, featuring Fred Rogers' timeless messages of kindness, curiosity, and community. Fred Rogers Productions, the award-winning children's educational media company and producer of the pioneering series, has partnered with Little Dot Studios, a leading social media agency, multi-platform production company, and digital media network, to bring the channel to life.

Mister Rogers and Daniel Striped Tiger. Photo by Walt Seng, Courtesy of Fred Rogers Productions.

"With its timeless messages of care and kindness, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood is as relevant now as when it first aired. We're excited to make the series more available for families and fans with this official YouTube destination," said Ellen Doherty, chief creative officer and executive producer, Fred Rogers Productions. "We think parents will connect with the authenticity of Fred Rogers' messages. He was someone who really understood the big feelings and big questions of children—and of their grown-ups."

"We hope this channel will become a place where families can slow down together," added Kristin DiQuollo, creative director, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood YouTube Channel, Fred Rogers Productions. "We're thoughtfully curating playlists and compilations around classic segments like the Neighborhood of Make-Believe and factory visits. We'll also have rarely seen full episodes, livestreams of special theme weeks, visits with beloved neighbors, and lots of playful and musical moments. Most of all, we hope the channel will help remind everyone how unique and special they each are."

The Mister Rogers' Neighborhood channel will expand access to the beloved series for all viewers, introducing children and families to the show while giving fans who grew up with it unprecedented access to its enormous library of nearly 900 episodes. The channel will debut with five full-length episodes, including the very first one that premiered nationally in the U.S. in 1968. One additional episode will roll out each week, with a rotation of ten full episodes eventually available at all times. The channel will also feature a variety of engaging clips and shorts, along with monthly compilations and livestreams. In the future, exclusive content featuring archival footage and looks behind the scenes will debut on the channel.

The channel will showcase the wide range of themes featured in the groundbreaking original series, including curiosity and wonder about the world, how people make things, learning through mistakes, the importance of kindness and self-love, managing big feelings, and many more. Classic songs from the show will help children navigate emotional challenges and milestones and use music as a vehicle for learning. And fans will get to take a nostalgic "deep dive" through the eras of the series from the late 1960s to the early 2000s with clips, playlists, and more that will give new life to the characters, personalities, and historic moments from the original series.

Mister Rogers' Neighborhood aired nationally in the U.S. from 1968 to 2001, with the last new episode premiering 25 years ago. Fred Rogers was the creator of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood as well as the host of all 895 episodes, composer of its more than 200 songs, and puppeteer who imagined 14 characters into being. More importantly, he changed the face of children's television and transformed the way many people think about the inner lives of young children.

Mister Rogers' Neighborhood continues to air and stream on PBS stations across the U.S., with select episodes available to stream on the PBS KIDS Video app. The series is also available with PBS KIDS on Prime Video and streaming 24/7 on the Mister Rogers' Neighborhood channel on Pluto TV. Episodes of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood are also streaming free on PBS Retro, available on Plex, Roku, Vizio, TCL and LG.

About Fred Rogers Productions

Fred Rogers Productions (FRP) is the nonprofit children's media company founded by Fred Rogers in 1971. Originally the producer of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, FRP focuses on supporting children and families through award-winning series like Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Donkey Hodie, Alma's Way, and Odd Squad. Through convergent TV, interactive games, experiences, and community engagement initiatives that model kindness, respect, and enthusiasm for learning, the organization aims to earn the trust of parents and caregivers while building on the legacy of Fred Rogers. FRP has earned a Peabody Award and 31 Emmys® along with honors from Common Sense Media and the Parents' Choice Foundation. For more information, visit www.fredrogers.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Fred Rogers Productions